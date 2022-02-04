Auckland Live And Hawaiki Tū Cancel Taurite

Due to Aotearoa New Zealand's shift to the red setting of the Covid Protection Framework, Auckland Live and Hawaiki TŪ regret to announce that the season of Taurite is cancelled. The season had been scheduled for 16-17 February at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre. Taurite's performance at the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, scheduled for 3 March, has also been cancelled.



"Auckland Live and Hawaiki TŪ regret to announce that the season of Taurite scheduled for Wednesday 16 – Thursday 17 February has been cancelled due to New Zealand being in the red setting of the Covid Protection Framework. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through these frequent and rapid changes.

We look forward to the time where Hawaiki TŪ can present Taurite at a time that is safe for all.

Ngā manaakitanga ki runga i tātou."

- Auckland Live & Hawaiki TŪ



Affected ticket holders will be contacted by TicketMaster regarding refunds.

