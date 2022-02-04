Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Live And Hawaiki Tū Cancel Taurite

Friday, 4 February 2022, 9:01 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Due to Aotearoa New Zealand's shift to the red setting of the Covid Protection Framework, Auckland Live and Hawaiki TŪ regret to announce that the season of Taurite is cancelled. The season had been scheduled for 16-17 February at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre. Taurite's performance at the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, scheduled for 3 March, has also been cancelled.
 

"Auckland Live and Hawaiki TŪ regret to announce that the season of Taurite scheduled for Wednesday 16 – Thursday 17 February has been cancelled due to New Zealand being in the red setting of the Covid Protection Framework. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through these frequent and rapid changes.

We look forward to the time where Hawaiki TŪ can present Taurite at a time that is safe for all.

Ngā manaakitanga ki runga i tātou."

- Auckland Live & Hawaiki TŪ
 

Affected ticket holders will be contacted by TicketMaster regarding refunds.

To keep up to date with Auckland Live projects, visit Auckland Live's website, or follow Auckland Live on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

To keep up to date with Hawaiki TŪ projects, visit Hawaiki TŪ's website, or follow Hawaiki TŪ on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 