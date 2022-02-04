Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Know The Risks On The Water This Waitangi Weekend

Friday, 4 February 2022, 11:08 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Maritime New Zealand is urging those heading out on the water to prepare for changing weather and water conditions this long weekend.

Waitangi Weekend is historically popular for people in New Zealand to get out onto the water for a range of activities, ranging from paddle boarding to recreational boating and this year is no different.

Maritime NZ wants people to enjoy themselves but also to be prepared for changing conditions.

“People need to know the ways of the water before they leave the land. If you’re out on the water be vigilant, be aware and be responsible - Kia Maatara,” says Maritime NZ’s Senior Adviser Recreational Boating and Common Compliance Matt Wood.

Forecasts for the long-weekend are varied across the motu, with some locations expecting to see fine conditions, while heavy rain and strong winds are likely in others.

“It is vital for water users to consider the risks before heading out, and there is nothing wrong with cancelling due to potentially risky conditions” Matt Wood says.

He says it is better to be safe than sorry.

Water users should check the marine forecast on MetService or on MarineMate before they head out and continue to check it during the day as conditions change.

The Boating Safety Code is a good tool to use to ensure you keep yourself, your whānau and your friends safe.

“It is important to leave the beers behind while on the water, take two waterproof ways to call for help, wear a lifejacket at all times, be a responsible skipper and check the marine forecast.

“Local authorities have different rules around what you can and cannot do on the water, when life jackets must be worn and speed regulations. Checking these on MarineMate will help you make sure you are doing the right thing,” Matt Wood says.

More detailed information can be found on the respective council websites.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 