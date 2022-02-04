Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Japanese Film Festival Online 2022

Friday, 4 February 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Japan

The Embassy of Japan, in cooperation with the Japan Foundation, are very pleased to announce that the Japan Foundation’s Japanese Film Festival Online will be back in 2022 and accessible to people all over New Zealand for FREE.

A selection of 19 different films, from Kurosawa Akira classics through to new releases from 2021 in genres spanning comedy, drama and anime, there’s something for everyone!

This festival presents the chance to learn about various Japanese social and cultural traditions, lifestyles, and values while appreciating the creativity and art form of Japanese cinema.

Viewers can experience Japanese films from the comfort of their own home, or elsewhere on internet accessible devices.

We hope that this wide variety of films from Japan will provide an uplifting experience in these uncertain times.

Please refer to the Japanese Film Festival’s website for more information: 
https://tinyurl.com/2p874cmt

Access to the Film Festival Online is free. All films have English subtitles.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Embassy of Japan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 