Japanese Film Festival Online 2022

The Embassy of Japan, in cooperation with the Japan Foundation, are very pleased to announce that the Japan Foundation’s Japanese Film Festival Online will be back in 2022 and accessible to people all over New Zealand for FREE.

A selection of 19 different films, from Kurosawa Akira classics through to new releases from 2021 in genres spanning comedy, drama and anime, there’s something for everyone!

This festival presents the chance to learn about various Japanese social and cultural traditions, lifestyles, and values while appreciating the creativity and art form of Japanese cinema.

Viewers can experience Japanese films from the comfort of their own home, or elsewhere on internet accessible devices.

We hope that this wide variety of films from Japan will provide an uplifting experience in these uncertain times.

Please refer to the Japanese Film Festival’s website for more information:

https://tinyurl.com/2p874cmt

Access to the Film Festival Online is free. All films have English subtitles.

