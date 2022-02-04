Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Welcoming In The Chinese New Year

Friday, 4 February 2022, 3:05 pm
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week

The New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust welcomes in the new Chinese year and wishes all a Happy New Year of the Tiger. It’s traditional to distribute little red envelopes at this time, and the trust has placed a few in different places in Auckland this weekend to celebrate and to thank Aucklanders for their patience during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Trust chair Jo Coughlan says COVID disrupted a lot of last year’s celebration of New Zealand Chinese Language Week, particularly as Aucklanders weren’t able to get together and take part.

“This year, the week is being held from September 25 till October 1.

“We are hopeful that the whole country will be able to celebrate it together.”

And as Wellington’s Lunar New Year festival has been cancelled, there are three red envelopes in the Wellington CBD this weekend too, Jo says.

She encouraged people to enjoy the Chinese New Year, and to think about how they might like to take part in New Zealand Chinese Language Week this year.

“We will be looking for more Mandarin Superstars to share their language journey, as well as more people to host events.

“ - xīn nián kuài lè – Happy New Year.”

The Chinese New Year is based on a lunar calendar, with twelve animal characters.

This year is the Year of the Tiger.

Astrologers say the Year of the Tiger will be about making big changes.

“This will be a year of risk-taking and adventure. We're finding enthusiasm again, both for ourselves and for others. Everyone is fired up, generosity is at an all-time high and social progress feels possible again.”

