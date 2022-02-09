Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Iconic Round The Bays Goes Virtual For 2022

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Round the Bays

The iconic Ports of Auckland Round the Bays will mark 50 years next month with a virtual app-based version, following the cancellation of New Zealand’s largest fun run due to Omicron in the community.

With the country in the red setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework, the organisers of Round the Bays have today cancelled the in-person event, unable to confidently postpone to another date.

Instead, the milestone will be marked with Round the Bays 2022 Virtual – with people able to complete the 8.4km from anywhere in the world, with their course mapped out as if they were participating around Auckland’s waterfront.

“We really didn’t want the legacy of 50 years to be broken, and think this will be a unique way to take part, while adhering to government guidelines,” says Round the Bays event manager Vanessa Fleming.

“In years to come, people will be able to say they ticked off the 50th anniversary with mates, or family around the world.”

The iconic Ports of Auckland Round the Bays will mark 50 years next month with a virtual app-based version, following the cancellation of New Zealand’s largest fun run due to Omicron in the community.

With the country in the red setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework, the organisers of Round the Bays have today cancelled the in-person event, unable to confidently postpone to another date.

Instead, the milestone will be marked with Round the Bays 2022 Virtual – with people able to complete the 8.4km from anywhere in the world, with their course mapped out as if they were participating around Auckland’s waterfront.

“We really didn’t want the legacy of 50 years to be broken, and think this will be a unique way to take part, while adhering to government guidelines,” says Round the Bays event manager Vanessa Fleming.

“In years to come, people will be able to say they ticked off the 50th anniversary with mates, or family around the world.”

Participants now have almost a month to prepare, choose where they will do their version of the course and who will be in their whānau or social team. They will even be able to track their time against AIA ambassadors Olympian Dame Valerie Adams, former All Black Ian Jones and wellness advocate Jess Quinn, as well as other well-known New Zealanders.

Round the Bays Virtual can be done between 9.15am on Sunday 6 March and 9pm on Sunday 13 March (NZDT). All participants are eligible to receive a commemorative finisher’s medal, and there are commemorative T-shirts available to buy online.

All participants need is a smartphone and to complete the course in one session. Round the Bays Virtual will have live leaderboards, an interactive course map, social sharing, and participant places and paces, in real-time.

Despite having to cancel the in-person Round the Bays, organisers are committed to honouring the charity pledges. This year’s official charity partner is the Heart Foundation, who will receive a $50,000 cash boost. A further donation of $5 from all new sign-ups for Round the Bays Virtual will also go to the Foundation.

To mark 50 years, Round the Bays earlier launched a Youth Sports Fund and the inaugural recipient of $10,000 is the Sir Edmund Hillary Trust. The money is being used to pay for two Auckland schools to attend a Hillary Training camp, a precursor to a national schools event, this weekend.

Round the Bays is a hugely popular team event, and with virtual you can get amongst some friendly rivalry with colleagues, family and friends.

New registrations will be $25 (5-16 years) and $40 (16+), with $5 from every new registration going to the Heart Foundation.

For more details go to roundthebays.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Round the Bays on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 