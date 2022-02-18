Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Some Good News

Friday, 18 February 2022, 7:54 am
Press Release: Season

Amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still things to look forward to. On 24 February 2022, a new gallery, Season, opens in central Tāmaki Makaurau at 6 Lower Albert Street, Commercial Bay. Co-director Francis McWhannell comments, “The downtown waterfront has long been the beating heart of the city, and despite the disruptions of the past two years there is a great sense of energy and growth in the area. It felt like a natural place for an art space that aims to be expansive and welcoming.”

Francis and co-director Jade Townsend (Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi) are well-known and respected within the Aotearoa art world. Jade is an artist, curator, and writer whose CV includes residencies in London and Beijing, and collaborations with Hèrmes and Comme des Garçons. Last year, she organised the popular group show Whānau Mārama at Commercial Bay, partnering leading Māori artists—both early-career and established—with retailers to create a rich and stimulating experience. She also presented work at a host of galleries, including RM, Objectspace, and Masterworks, held a residency at Artspace Aotearoa, and occupied the mobile ‘Caravannex’.

Francis is a writer and curator who was raised in the arts (his father is an artist and his mother an actor). He has produced essays for exhibitions at institutions like the Gus Fisher Gallery and the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, and has written for a wide range of arts and culture websites and magazines, including Art New Zealand, Art News New Zealand, the Pantograph Punch, and The Spinoff. He is curator of the Fletcher Trust Collection, one of the largest and longest-lived private collections of art in the country, and he has been judge for a number of art awards, such as the Eden Arts Art Schools Award and the Estuary Art and Ecology Award.

Season opens with Hono, an exhibition of work by Jade and Neke Moa (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), a globally recognised leader in Indigenous adornment. Through handmade artworks, the artists explore concepts of cultural identity, place, and unity, enacting their individual strategies for restoring spiritual connections to te ao Māori. Jade observes that “the show was a natural beginning for Season, which seeks to celebrate the transformative power of art”.

The gallery is a place of storytelling. Francis notes that “art is a fundamentally a means of communication. It speaks to us deeply, if often mysteriously. It is for everyone. Jade and I wanted to create a space in which a wide range of different people could connect with high-quality art from Aotearoa and abroad. We aim to present unexpected combinations of works in the spirit of celebration, recognising that the contribution made by artists to our collective well-being has never been more important.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Season on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 