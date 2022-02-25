Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Healthy Living Powers Up Wāhine Toa In National Rugby Competition

Friday, 25 February 2022, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

A new super rugby partnership with Te Hiringa Hauora | Health Promotion Agency will place health and wellbeing as the winner on the day, when the competition whistle blows next week.

Te Hiringa Hauora is teaming up with three Sky Super Rugby Aupiki teams at this year’s inaugural women’s super-rugby competition to be played in Taupō and Hamilton.

The Blues (Northland - Auckland), Hurricanes Poua (Wellington, Horowhenua-Kāpiti, Manawatu, Wairarapa, Whanganui, Hawkes Bay, Poverty Bay, East Coast) and Matatū (South Island) franchises will display QuitStrong.nz branding on their uniform and share wellbeing messages on signs and digital media. The clubs have also agreed not to directly use alcohol industry branding.

“Sport is a healthy, positive activity that attracts thousands of people of all ages: players, administrators, fans and community. It plays a big role in influencing the health of New Zealanders because of the sheer number of people involved,” says Derek Thompson, Manager Alcohol Policy and Advice, Te Hiringa Hauora.

Andrew Hore, Blues CEO sees the opportunity as a revolutionary partnership.

“It showcases the power of sport and our wāhine to be strong role models and deliver important messages throughout our community. We’re proud to work with Te Hiringa Hauora to promote such a strong campaign for the greater good.”

It is a sentiment Sarah Munro, General Manager, Matatū shares.

“Matatū and Te Hiringa Hauora have a wonderful alignment on values, particularly around creating positive connections (tūhono) with the community. As a club, and team, we are so proud to wear the QuitStrong brand on our jersey, and we look forward to inspiring everyone we represent to make healthy choices”

Hurricanes Poua CEO, Avan Lee, echoed the sentiments of the three Super Rugby Aupiki Clubs involved.

“The partnership with Te Hiringa Hauora is very special to us because sport has an important role to assist and influence the health of Kiwis. Our wahine toa are revered all around the world but a focus on community and well-being in Aotearoa is most critical.”

The partnership will be focused on encouraging healthier life choices and ensuring that sport is a channel for positive exposure, especially for young Māori and Pasifika who are exposed to alcohol marketing at rates 5 and 3 times higher, respectively, than Pākehā children.

Whether reducing alcohol or tobacco harm, Te Hiringa Hauora is committed to wellbeing, says Sue Slater, Manager Wellbeing Through Prevention.

“QuitStrong is a well-established brand with a priority audience of wāhine Māori aged 18-34. As wāhine Māori still have our highest smoking rates, there’s a natural link. At the end of the day, the big win here is replacing alcohol sponsorship with health.”

The Sky Super Rugby Aupiki is a vital step towards the Black Ferns. The competition starts on Saturday 5 March 2022. www.superrugby.co.nz/aupiki/

Te Hiringa Hauora supports the staged phasing out of all alcohol advertising and sponsorship and has published a position paper on this.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 