Tal by Tal Levy Cohen At The NZ Fringe Festival

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 6:50 am
Press Release: Tal Levy Cohen

This original solo performance follows the story of a girl-woman-dancer’s experiences with the eating disorder bulimia, and the way she healed through learning psychology and expressive arts.

Referring to the theories she learned during her therapy studies, and with honest artistic physical expression, Tal Levy Cohen goes back in time and re-tells the memories and events of her life, the pain and suffering she experienced, what people around her said, and the things society tells us.

Tal Levy Cohen works in the fields of stage and therapy. She creates and performs dance-theatre for the stage, and practises as a dance/movement therapist. She holds a MA in Expressive Arts Therapies from Leslie University,

Boston, holds a PDDS from Laban Centre, London (where she won The Mary Zemke Fund award), and graduated in acting studies from Method Studio and City Lit in London.

She has over 20 years of experience on stage including The Aluminium Show and working with performers to help them express themselves authentically and tell their stories, in Israel and around the world, and was winner of the Bride of Excellence Award for online international theatre for A place of Unity, Russia 2021.

Tal is an inspiring and brave piece exposes the mind and encourages us to explore our responsibilities as human beings.

‘A thoughtful and important piece of art’ AYoungerTheatre.com

www.TalMotion.com

