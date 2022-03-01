Two Weeks To Go For Artists To Enter Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award Competition

Two weeks remain for artists across Aotearoa New Zealand to enter the annual competition that proposes the challenge to transform the iconic agricultural product into inspiring art.

Hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award has seen incredible talent manipulate the infamously difficult product into stunning works of art for sale.

In 2022, the entries will be judged by carver, sculptor, and multi-disciplinary artist Eugene Kara, who says he has always been intrigued by the work produced in the competition.

“To be invited to judge this year’s No.8 Wire National Art Award is both humbling and exciting.

“As a sculptor, I’m fascinated by how a simple line, in this case No.8 wire, can create form, pattern, texture, light and shadow. I can appreciate the energy, commitment, and vulnerability one puts into an artwork of this nature.”

Eugene has been a practicing artist for 30 years. Most recently, he has been involved in several co-design and large-scale projects involving carving, design, and casting. His most recent project has involved working with Mana Whenua and Hamilton City Council to embed cultural symbolism within infrastructure and development.

“It’s an exciting process that relies on good working relationships and innovative design thinking. I’m looking forward to sharing more as it comes to fruition,” says Eugene.

Further, in his time at the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) in Rotorua, Eugene established Te Ahi Komau, New Zealand’s first Māori foundry and bronze casting facility.

Eugene says that in this year’s entries he’ll be looking for works of art that use the materials in an innovative way that engages the senses.

“I’m looking forward to a sensory experience,” says Eugene.

“The innovative use of material and process, as a maker, is hardwired in me. I’ll be looking for art that evokes tension and harnesses the curious mind, drawing people back to discover something new every time.”

A digital judging platform will be used to review entries and select the finalists. This platform also keeps the entrant identities confidential, enabling the judges to focus solely on the art. The winner will receive $7,000, and prizes of $1,000 and $500 for the second and third place respectively. Further prizes are also awarded for People’s Choice and President’s Choice.

The award culminates in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, opening this year on Friday 22 April.

2022 competition details:

First prize: $7,000

Second prize: $1,000

Third prize: $500

President’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

People’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

Entries close: 1pm, Monday 14 March 2022

Finalists notified: Week of 21 March 2022

Winners announced/award ceremony: 5.30pm, Thursday 21 April 2022

Exhibition: Friday 22 April – Monday 23 May 2022

Venue: ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Open daily 10am – 5pm

To read the competition criteria and access the entry form, go to waikatomuseum.co.nz/no8wire.

ABOUT FIELDAYS

Fieldays is based on a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek 10 minutes from Hamilton and is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Fieldays draws people from around the globe – both as exhibitors and visitors. Fieldays Online, launched in 2020 as a world first during COVID-19, attracted 90,455 total visitors and viewership from more than 75 different countries. Fieldays 2021 saw 132,776 people visit the event, becoming the second biggest in the event’s 53-year history.

Fieldays is run by New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing the primary industries.

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society thanks their key partners Hyundai, Farmlands, Massey University, and Vodafone for their continued support.

For more information head to www.fieldays.co.nz.

