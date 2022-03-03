Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SCULPTURE ON THE GULF: Opens Friday 4th March

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 7:59 am
Press Release: Whitespace

Sculpture on the Gulf returns to Waiheke this March.

The SOTG team is to be commended for displaying great resilience in putting the show together in such challenging times.

Please check the SOTG website for details and to purchase tickets https://sotg.nz/the-sculpture-walk/

You are most welcome to join Anton Forde and Deborah White on the trail on Saturdays 12th and 26th March at 10am to discuss Anton's major installation: Te Kotahitanga o Whakamaru.

In support of this installation, Anton has carved six powerful standing pou, these are available for sale and may be viewed at Gabriella Lewenz Gallery.

As per Government mandates, all event attendees will be asked to show a current NZ My Vaccine Pass in their name before being allowed to enter the Sculpture on the Gulf 2022 site. Children aged under 12 years do not need to provide a My Vaccine Pass to enter.

Te Kotahitanga o Whakamaru/ The Unity of Protection builds on the idea that each individual work can make a beautiful statement whilst also making a social statement as a whole work. 

The 20m2 installation features 55 individual pou / contemporary sculptures of 2.7m tall larger-than-life male and female figures installed 2m apart in a kao kao raranga / weaving pattern that is clearly visible to all visitors to Waiheke as they come and go on the ferry. The kao kao V formation is a powerful symbol of protection as well as a haka formation. It was also used by William Wallace and the clans to defend Scotland.

Anton Forde says “with this work, my hope is to bring awareness to climate change and how we all have a role to play - to unify to protect Te Ao / our world for future generations.”

According to an East Coast legend known by most traditionally trained carvers, the art of carving was discovered by Ruatepupuke, the grandson of the Ātua sea god Tangaroa. Tangaroa’s moana is in true danger of being lost as global mean sea level has risen 21–24 centimetres since 1880, and about 10cm in the last two and a half decades due to a combination of meltwater from glaciers and ice sheets and thermal expansion of seawater as it warms. In the Hauraki Gulf around Waiheke there is evidence of desecration and loss of natural environments through human interaction and measurable changes in sea temperature, bird, fish and insect populations. 

Anton suggests “this work indicates Tangaroa taking back moana / nature to the sea as a statement of protest against human impacts on climate and our children.”

Forde heard a similar legend when living in Èire/ Ireland that pou / carvings used to be able to talk, but through greed and irresponsible use of resources their ability to talk was taken away from them. From afar the sculptures could also be interpreted as marching back to the moana to reclaim their voice.

Waiheke-based sculptor Anton Forde (Ngāti Ruanui, Gaelige, Gaelic, English) holds a Masters of Māori Visual Arts with First Class Honours from Toioho ki Āpiti/Massey University. His connection to the land, the majesty of nature, and a fascination with themes that are universal to ‘first nation’ cultures are the greatest influences on his work.

For further information : https://www.whitespace.co.nz/

