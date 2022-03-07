Foo Fighters To Rock Wellington’s Sky Stadium In December

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters are set to rock Wellington with a massive show at Sky Stadium on 15 December.

Just one week after Guns N’ Roses strut their stuff at the same venue, the rock concert double-header will provide a massive boost to Wellington’s economy, particularly the events, hospitality, retail and accommodation sectors that have been hammered by Covid.

More than 60,000 fans are expected to attend the gigs.

Sky Stadium Chief Executive Shane Harmon says securing Foo Fighters, fronted by former Nirvana band member Dave Grohl, adds to what is shaping as a great summer of live music.

“Next summer will be Sky Stadium’s biggest ever. With SIX60, Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters locked in and hopefully more to come, live stadium rock is going to be the perfect antidote to the restrictions of the last two years”.

WellingtonNZ Events & Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says Wellington hosting the Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses a week apart is a fantastic opportunity to reinstate the capital as a great events city after the disruption of Covid related restrictions.

“Major events are important in attracting out of town visitors to the city where they shop, dine and stay in local accommodation. These two concerts will be no exception and will bring in many millions of dollars to the local economy.

“With the two concerts scheduled for the weeks just before Christmas, they will be a great boost as we head into the holiday season.

“Wellington is an events city that has, like all other cities, had to cancel or postpone many major events during the Covid era. Who knows what the future holds but this does seem like a very bright light at the end of a particularly dark tunnel.”

Mayor Andy Foster is delighted to welcome the Foo Fighters to Wellington.

“After all the Covid restrictions over the past two years, I am really looking forward to seeing Sky Stadium coming back to life full of music and sports fans and contributing to our city’s vibrancy and supporting hospitality, retail and accommodation. These collectively are the sectors which have been most severely impacted by Covid restrictions.

"There’s going to be a really strong programme through the summer, with something for everyone,” he said."

Hospitality NZ’s Wellington president Paul Retimanu says the sector is excited that class acts like the Foo Fighters are coming to Wellington.

“Big events like the Foo Fighters and Guns N’Roses really help to stimulate the hospitality sector. To say we are delighted they are coming to Wellington is an understatement. We can’t wait.

“Wellington’s events programme is shaping up to be a cracker and hospitality businesses are ready and waiting to play their part in helping locals and visitors have a memorable time. Bring it on.”

© Scoop Media

