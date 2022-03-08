A Fabulous Scotsman With A Wee Story To Tell…

International comedy act Ryan McGhee burst onto the NZ Comedy Scene in 2021. It’s been quite the journey so far! He has been on tour to 11 cities and towns across Aotearoa, written his debut comedy show (The Scottish Kiwi) and just won “Best Newcomer” at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards (2021).

Ryan McGhee

Ryan McGhee plonked his fabulous gay ass in New Zealand in December 2019. For Ryan there’s no question that Aotearoa is now home. He thinks of himself as “born and fled” – while he’s fiercely patriotic as a Scotsman, he’d never bloody live there again! When you’ve found paradise in NZ, why would you leave?

Ryan will be sharing his take on the cultural differences (and similarities) between Scotland and Aotearoa, as well as giving an insight into what it’s like to be gay in either country.

There’ll also be a wee bit about his tragic search for love – from dating shows, to match makers, to desperation…it shouldn’t be funny…but somehow it is!

“a strong performer with a likeable persona and bubbly energy…McGhee leaves me in stitches. This show strikes me as a Netflix special cutting its teeth” (Art Murmurs)

“offers plenty of whimsical insights and good laughs” (Theatreview)

“The best example of what Fringe festival is all about…an hour of quality stand-up comedy and a great hour’s entertainment…hilariously smutty gay jokes and a disarming ability to tell a great story”. (Regional News)

Warming up the crowd will be Michael Macaulay who was recently nominated for “Best MC” at the Wellington Comedy Awards (2021).

EVENT DETAILS:

The Scottish Kiwi

New Athenaeum Theatre

17-19 March 6pm

https://www.dunedinfringe.nz/events/the-scottish-kiwi

www.facebook.com/ryanmcgheecomedy

Instagram: ryan_mcgheecomedy

