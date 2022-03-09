Blindspott Release VOLUME 1, The First Instalment Of Their Four-part Album

Aotearoa’s iconic hard rockers, Blindspott, today release VOLUME 1, the first instalment of their upcoming four-part album, VOLUMES.

With VOLUME 2 and VOLUME 3 still to come later this year, the volumes will culminate with a fourth and final volume bringing everything together to create a 12-track full-length album, VOLUMES.

“This was about showing our fans how we create music and the states that we travel through as artists. VOLUME 1 is heavy and emotional and the following volumes will have their own life and emotion,” says Blindspott’s lead singer, Damian Alexander.

“The word volume is really important to us as a band. It's powerful - the shape and colour of the sound and how loud or quiet it is - is the foundation of our art form.”

With each volume of the album offering insight into the way the band makes music and the process of making an album, VOLUME 1 sees a return to Blindspott’s musical roots and showcases the first new music the band has created together in 15 years. It picks up where they left off - featuring the signature deep heavy Blindspott sound and attitude.

VOLUME 1 features three singles - ‘Tonight’, ‘R.I.P’ and ‘Martyr’.

‘R.I.P’ is a heavy-hitter that catapulted into consciousness last September - debuting on The Rock 2000 countdown the week it was released! This is an incredible feat and showcases the strength of the band’s audience, voting for a song that had previously been unheard. The single quickly shook the charts and remained in the rock radio charts more than five months later.

With each single on VOLUME 1 carrying strong messaging, the three-track collection offers a taste of what the next volumes will sound like.

“‘Martyr’ was written out of pure anger and disgust at how religion is weaponized to take advantage of people - how it can be used as a tool to mislead and take from people,” says Alexander.

“‘Tonight’ was written in one of the darkest periods of my life… I was at rock bottom and the only thing that picked me up were the people I loved. It's a reminder that although it’s dark sometimes and you can’t quite see a way out, it will always get better, the sun will always rise again on another day tomorrow and you will be OK.”

The theme of ‘Tonight’ is also reflected in the VOLUME 1 artwork, which was inspired by “the many masks humans have to wear and the pain that goes with it”.

With the release of VOLUME 1, Blindspott are well and truly back to take the throne.

