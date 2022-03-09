Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Blindspott Release VOLUME 1, The First Instalment Of Their Four-part Album

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 6:33 am
Press Release: NikNak Media

08 March

Aotearoa’s iconic hard rockers, Blindspott, today release VOLUME 1, the first instalment of their upcoming four-part album, VOLUMES.

Listen HERE

With VOLUME 2 and VOLUME 3 still to come later this year, the volumes will culminate with a fourth and final volume bringing everything together to create a 12-track full-length album, VOLUMES.

“This was about showing our fans how we create music and the states that we travel through as artists. VOLUME 1 is heavy and emotional and the following volumes will have their own life and emotion,” says Blindspott’s lead singer, Damian Alexander.

“The word volume is really important to us as a band. It's powerful - the shape and colour of the sound and how loud or quiet it is - is the foundation of our art form.”

With each volume of the album offering insight into the way the band makes music and the process of making an album, VOLUME 1 sees a return to Blindspott’s musical roots and showcases the first new music the band has created together in 15 years. It picks up where they left off - featuring the signature deep heavy Blindspott sound and attitude.

VOLUME 1 features three singles - ‘Tonight’, ‘R.I.P’ and ‘Martyr’.

‘R.I.P’ is a heavy-hitter that catapulted into consciousness last September - debuting on The Rock 2000 countdown the week it was released! This is an incredible feat and showcases the strength of the band’s audience, voting for a song that had previously been unheard. The single quickly shook the charts and remained in the rock radio charts more than five months later.

With each single on VOLUME 1 carrying strong messaging, the three-track collection offers a taste of what the next volumes will sound like.

“‘Martyr’ was written out of pure anger and disgust at how religion is weaponized to take advantage of people - how it can be used as a tool to mislead and take from people,” says Alexander.

“‘Tonight’ was written in one of the darkest periods of my life… I was at rock bottom and the only thing that picked me up were the people I loved. It's a reminder that although it’s dark sometimes and you can’t quite see a way out, it will always get better, the sun will always rise again on another day tomorrow and you will be OK.”

The theme of ‘Tonight’ is also reflected in the VOLUME 1 artwork, which was inspired by “the many masks humans have to wear and the pain that goes with it”.

With the release of VOLUME 1, Blindspott are well and truly back to take the throne.

Listen HERE.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NikNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 