Fieldays 2022 Postponed Until Later In The Year

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society has come to the difficult decision to postpone Fieldays 2022 until Wednesday November 30 to Saturday December 3, 2022.

The popular four-day agricultural event was scheduled to run from Wednesday June 15 to Saturday June 18, 2022.

Chief Executive of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, Peter Nation, says this decision did not come lightly, but will ensure the Fieldays event can operate to its full potential.

“We believe this decision will give all attendees, exhibitors, and stakeholders involved some breathing room and confidence during these uncertain times.

“The feedback we have had from our customers is they really want the event to run, it creates much needed economic stimulus and reconnection, that an event the size and scale of Fieldays provides.”

Nation states that there were a multitude of factors that brought the organisation to the decision of not going ahead in June:

“The current Omicron outbreak has meant that resourcing has become a huge issue, with employee absenteeism due to isolation periods and a tight labour market having an impact on all stakeholders involved.

“Plus, the ongoing impact of a delayed global supply chain is having an impact on exhibitors, who are struggling to achieve requisite stock levels for their existing sales, let alone display stock or any new innovations.

“While we could assume or hope an orange traffic light system will have arrived by June, many don’t realise that the build of Fieldays commences in April. Around 13,000 contractors come and go in the lead up to the event, building the small city that is Fieldays, which is just not possible under the red traffic light setting.”

Nation says he hopes the postponement to the end of the year will ensure the best outcome for all involved after a turbulent start to 2022.

“Our aim is to run a safe, secure, and successful event, ensuring Kiwis can come together and reconnect, enjoying the best of what Aotearoa’s primary sector has to offer,” he says.

ABOUT FIELDAYS

Fieldays is based on a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek 10 minutes from Hamilton and is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Fieldays draws people from around the globe – both as exhibitors and visitors. Fieldays Online, launched in 2020 as a world first during COVID-19, attracted 90,455 total visitors and viewership from more than 75 different countries. Fieldays 2021 saw 132,776 people visit the event, becoming the second biggest in the event’s 53-year history.

Fieldays is run by New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing the primary industries.

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society thanks their key partners Hyundai, Farmlands, and Vodafone for their continued support.

For more information head to www.fieldays.co.nz.

