ANZ Premiership Teams And Chemist Warehouse Forge Exciting New Partnership

Friday, 11 March 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Tactix

In a unique and exciting development, four of New Zealand’s ANZ Premiership netball teams will partner with Chemist Warehouse for the next three years. 

New Zealand’s fastest growing community pharmacy group, Chemist Warehouse, opened in Auckland in 2017 and has quickly expanded to 31 pharmacies in communities across the country.

Chemist Warehouse is embarking on its biggest year yet and the partnerships with the Trident Homes Tactix, Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, Splice Construction Magic, and MG Mystics is just one of several announcements the leading pharmacy is set to make in the next couple of months.

The partnership is part of the company’s overall drive to support local communities throughout New Zealand in activities they enjoy, as well as to support affordable, accessible healthcare choices for all New Zealanders.

Trident Homes Tactix, Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, Splice Construction Magic, and MG Mystics are delighted to align collectively in netball’s first multi-team deal with Chemist Warehouse.

Chemist Warehouse New Zealand CEO, Azman Haroon, says he is thrilled to announce the exciting partnership with the four ANZ Premiership Netball Clubs.

"We couldn’t be happier to be involved with such a dynamic group of athletes while also engaging with the wider netball community. These partnerships are just another sign of our commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle so all New Zealanders can get well, stay well and live well,” he said.

"Our strategy from day one has been simple, support New Zealanders in every community to access affordable health care. And we’re doing that in many ways including offering free prescriptions in every pharmacy and community we operate in. Since opening we’ve passed on $28 million in prescription savings to our customers.”

The four New Zealand franchises are delighted with the opportunity to team with Chemist Warehouse.

"This partnership shows the progression of the ANZ Premiership in that we are attracting sponsors of this scale and we are all thrilled to have them on board as we look to build the partnership over the next three years,’’ Tactix General Manager Haidee Stratford said.

Players experienced first-hand the “here if you need” motto that Chemist Warehouse strives for, with a series of videos to be shared on Chemist Warehouse and ANZ Premiership club social channels today

New Zealand Chemist Warehouse stores, proudly New Zealand owned and operated.

