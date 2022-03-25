Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art In The Park 2022

Friday, 25 March 2022, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Art in the Park

Art in the Park is back for 2022 - bringing awe-inspiring New Zealand art to a world-class stage. Come and see over 100 of the country’s greatest artists at Eden Park this September 8th - 11th!

Over 40 NEW artists have joined the one-of-a-kind curated show. Enjoy a unique artist-led experience, where you can meet the creators and have them guide you through their work, their passion, and their process. Then take home the art you can’t stop thinking about!

Come and see Eden Park transformed from a rugby fortress into a celebration of New Zealand culture - championing Maori, Pacifika, and Pakeha voices from all corners of Aotearoa that demand to be experienced alongside sweeping views of the famous pitch.

“This year’s Art in the Park will be an incredible celebration of artist talent and creativity” - Nick Sautner, CEO Eden Park.

Opening night tickets transform the show into a night filled with glitz, glam and incredible art. General admission tickets provide full, weekend-long entry alongside access to the Art in the Park Kids Corner - where your little ones can create their own masterpieces.

This is more than just a New Zealand art show. It’s a world-class art show at a legendary venue.

Art in the Park was last year’s breakout, sell-out show - with over 11,000 people flocking to Eden Park and queuing the length of the stadium to meet and support New Zealand’s artists. Don’t miss out and get your tickets today! For more information visit: www.artinthepark.co.nz

Details:

Dates: September 8th - 11th 2022

Venue: Eden Park, Kingsland, Auckland

Tickets: www.artinthepark.co.nz/tickets

Opening night tickets $90.00.

GA tickets $15.00.

Kids tickets - can be booked online, children 14 years and under go free and require a zero value ticket for entry.

