Lisa Reihana And Full Judging Panel Announced For Capital Photographer Of The Year

Friday, 25 March 2022, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Capital Magazine

Internationally acclaimed artist Lisa Reihana has joined the judging panel for Capital magazine’s Photographer of the Year competition. Some of the country’s top creative talent is involved and will provide a world-class competition for the region, celebrating the people, places, and landscapes that make living in Wellington great.

Lisa Reihana represented New Zealand at the Venice Biennale in 2017 with the large scale video installation in Pursuit of Venus [infected] and has become a leading figure in the Aotearoa New Zealand contemporary art world, giving it an increasing global presence.

Joining her on the twenty-strong panel is:

Derek Henderson, who photographed the iconic Vogue shoot of Jacinda Ardern and has documented cultures in all corners of the globe through his large-format travel and fine art photography.

Bridget Reweti, an artist, curator, and member of the Mata Aho Collective which won the prestigious Walters Prize in 2021.

Mark Gee, a world-renowned astronomy photographer. When he’s not snapping stars and galaxies, he does digital effects work on Oscar-winning films.

Janet Bayly, a photographer and Director Curator of Mahara Gallery, the district gallery for Kāpiti Coast. Her works are held in collections and galleries around the country.

The Capital team are pleased to announce the following list of judges, who will debate, discuss, and deliberate on the many submissions. Their background and works cover the full range, including landscape, fashion, portrait, commercial, and fine arts:

Lisa Reihana, Derek Henderson, Bridget Reweti, Mark Gee, Janet Bayly, Conor Clarke, Steve Boniface, Sean Aickin, Shaun Waugh, Simon Devitt, Victoria Baldwin, Chris Sisarich, Sarah Burton Fielding, Harry Culy, Athol McCredie, Sara McIntyre, Virginia Woods-Jack, Roberta Thornley, Lizzie Bisley, and convenor Shalee Fitzsimmons.

Fitzimmons says these luminaries will “provide extremely valuable insights and ensure a top-tier photography competition for the whole region”.

To enter: https://capitalmag.co.nz/cpoty/. Entries close on 27 April 2022.

