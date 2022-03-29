NZ Artist (LARS) Powerful Debut Single Fear

“A very raw song with the lyrics touching my very soul… I cried, I have a lot of friends with fears like anxiety. I think this song will be a song that would help a lot of people” – Elizabeth Te Runa

“The best song I’ve ever heard” – Bonnie Selak

Wellington, New Zealand based artist LARS is set to launch his heartfelt music career with his powerful debut single Fear.

LARS is a versatile singer-songwriter who writes songs that have a real meaning and a clear message to share.

Fear is an alternative pop-rock song with a million-dollar hook and a strong and clear message that takes the listener on a journey into their fears, and helps them to find the power inside of themselves to then smile at them and follow their dreams, realizing fear doesn’t have to be real when your most powerful self is in control.

He is in the process of recording his debut album and he is excited to share his journey to the world as he lives and breathes these songs. Fear has stopped him in the past from proudly showing himself to the world, but now he is coming out of the cave and is putting himself front and centre and is about to make waves on the world with his music.

With this he is PROUD to announce his solo music project LARS kick-starting in 2022 with his debut single Fear coming out April 22nd. You heard it here first, and you won’t want to miss it!

Proudly produced by Tiny Triumph Recording’s genius Toby Lloyd.

Musicians featuring are Lars Tolhurst (Vocals/Guitars), Dayne Robinson (Drums), Henry Smithers (Bass), Britney Forde (Backing vocals), Toby (Strings/Production/Mixing) and Robin Schmidt (Mastering).

