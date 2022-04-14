Doc Edge Announces 10 New Films For Their Biggest, Boldest Festival Yet

The Documentary New Zealand Trust presents THE
DOCUMENTARY EDGE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2022 (DOC
EDGE) 1 June – 10 July 2022
Bravely
embracing the future of film festivals around the world,
Doc Edge is cementing itself as a
must-experience hybrid event with in-person and virtual
screenings, allowing all of Aotearoa to connect with the
festival and the stories of our world.
Virtual
viewings for the nation to enjoy will be available from
1 June – 10 July. Giving audiences the
opportunity to return to the big screen, the festival will
have in-person screenings in Auckland and Wellington at a
record five cinemas.
Doc Edge will be in Auckland at
The Capitol Cinema (15 – 19 & 24 June), Silky Otter
(15 – 19 June), and The Civic Theatre (22 – 26 June),
and in Wellington at Embassy Theatre (29 June – 3 July)
and The Roxy (6 – 10 July).
From Bluff to Cape
Reinga, no matter where you live in the country, Doc Edge is
here to entertain, inform and expand your
mind.
Joining the 16 films already
announced as part of a brimming programme of over 100
films, are 10 mighty stories of music that changed the
world, big thinkers and fearless dreamers, as well as the
dark past and present of countries around the globe. The
full Doc Edge programme will be released on 2
May.
I Get
Knocked Down Directors:
Sophie Robinson, Dunstan Bruce | UK In 1997 a bunch of
anarchist punks - Chumbawamba - gate-crashed the charts and
woke up the world. Did any of it matter or was it all just
bollocks?
Nothing
Compares Director: Kathryn
Ferguson | Ireland This is the story of Sinéad
O’Connor's phenomenal rise to worldwide fame. We follow
her exile from the pop world as her irreverent personality
clashes with the mainstream.
Crows Are
White Director: Ahsen
Nadeem | USA After decades of living a secret life, a
filmmaker travels to a strict Japanese monastery in search
of guidance but the only monk who will help him is a Slayer
fan.
Going
Circular Directors: Richard
Dale, Nigel Walk | Netherlands Meet four ground-breaking
thinkers who have hope for the future. Our planet holds the
secret. The circular
economy.
Ithaka Director:
Ben Lawrence | Australia Julian Assange’s father fights
for his son's freedom. The human story behind the
headlines.
Myanmar
Diaries Director: The
Myanmar Film Collective | Netherlands The dark secrets of
Myanmar as told by anonymous young filmmakers trying to find
hope in a seemingly hopeless
situation.
Pushing
Boundaries Director: Lesia
Kordonets | Switzerland When the Russian annexation of
Crimea cuts Ukrainian Paralympians off from their training
base, the athletes - already pushing their physical and
mental boundaries - face a new
challenge.
Tantura Director:
Alon Schwarz | Israel When the State of Israel was
established in 1948, war broke out and hundreds of
Palestinian villages were depopulated in its aftermath.
Israelis know this as the War of Independence while
Palestinians call it “Al Nakba” (the Catastrophe). This
is a story about one such village:
Tantura.
The Happy
Worker Director: John
Webster | Finland The film takes us behind the shiny
corporate facades to reveal the systemic problems that
plague the workplace: from a culture of silence, fake change
and incompetent managers, to how we educate our
children.
The Strait
Guys Director: Rick Minnich
| Germany/Canada/Finland Can three men with a dream
convince Russia and America to join forces to connect the
world? They dare to try the impossible - to link the United
States and Russia with a 100-kilometre railroad tunnel
beneath the Bering
Strait.
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>
So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>
Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>