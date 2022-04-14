Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Doc Edge Announces 10 New Films For Their Biggest, Boldest Festival Yet

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Doc Edge Festival

The Documentary New Zealand Trust presents
THE DOCUMENTARY EDGE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2022 (DOC EDGE)
1 June – 10 July 2022

Bravely embracing the future of film festivals around the world, Doc Edge is cementing itself as a must-experience hybrid event with in-person and virtual screenings, allowing all of Aotearoa to connect with the festival and the stories of our world.

Virtual viewings for the nation to enjoy will be available from 1 June – 10 July. Giving audiences the opportunity to return to the big screen, the festival will have in-person screenings in Auckland and Wellington at a record five cinemas.

Doc Edge will be in Auckland at The Capitol Cinema (15 – 19 & 24 June), Silky Otter (15 – 19 June), and The Civic Theatre (22 – 26 June), and in Wellington at Embassy Theatre (29 June – 3 July) and The Roxy (6 – 10 July).

From Bluff to Cape Reinga, no matter where you live in the country, Doc Edge is here to entertain, inform and expand your mind.

Joining the 16 films already announced as part of a brimming programme of over 100 films, are 10 mighty stories of music that changed the world, big thinkers and fearless dreamers, as well as the dark past and present of countries around the globe. The full Doc Edge programme will be released on 2 May.

I Get Knocked Down
Directors: Sophie Robinson, Dunstan Bruce | UK
In 1997 a bunch of anarchist punks - Chumbawamba - gate-crashed the charts and woke up the world. Did any of it matter or was it all just bollocks?

Nothing Compares
Director: Kathryn Ferguson | Ireland
This is the story of Sinéad O’Connor's phenomenal rise to worldwide fame. We follow her exile from the pop world as her irreverent personality clashes with the mainstream.

Crows Are White
Director: Ahsen Nadeem | USA
After decades of living a secret life, a filmmaker travels to a strict Japanese monastery in search of guidance but the only monk who will help him is a Slayer fan.

Going Circular
Directors: Richard Dale, Nigel Walk | Netherlands
Meet four ground-breaking thinkers who have hope for the future. Our planet holds the secret. The circular economy.

Ithaka
Director: Ben Lawrence | Australia
Julian Assange’s father fights for his son's freedom. The human story behind the headlines.

Myanmar Diaries
Director: The Myanmar Film Collective | Netherlands
The dark secrets of Myanmar as told by anonymous young filmmakers trying to find hope in a seemingly hopeless situation.

Pushing Boundaries
Director: Lesia Kordonets | Switzerland
When the Russian annexation of Crimea cuts Ukrainian Paralympians off from their training base, the athletes - already pushing their physical and mental boundaries - face a new challenge.

Tantura
Director: Alon Schwarz | Israel
When the State of Israel was established in 1948, war broke out and hundreds of Palestinian villages were depopulated in its aftermath. Israelis know this as the War of Independence while Palestinians call it “Al Nakba” (the Catastrophe). This is a story about one such village: Tantura.

The Happy Worker
Director: John Webster | Finland
The film takes us behind the shiny corporate facades to reveal the systemic problems that plague the workplace: from a culture of silence, fake change and incompetent managers, to how we educate our children.

The Strait Guys
Director: Rick Minnich | Germany/Canada/Finland
Can three men with a dream convince Russia and America to join forces to connect the world? They dare to try the impossible - to link the United States and Russia with a 100-kilometre railroad tunnel beneath the Bering Strait.

Full programme and tickets on sale 2 May

For more information on the 2022 festival, visit docedge.nz, sign up to the newsletter and follow Doc Edge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

