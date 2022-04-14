Doc Edge Announces 10 New Films For Their Biggest, Boldest Festival Yet

I Get Knocked Down

Directors: Sophie Robinson, Dunstan Bruce | UK

In 1997 a bunch of anarchist punks - Chumbawamba - gate-crashed the charts and woke up the world. Did any of it matter or was it all just bollocks? Nothing Compares

Director: Kathryn Ferguson | Ireland

This is the story of Sinéad O’Connor's phenomenal rise to worldwide fame. We follow her exile from the pop world as her irreverent personality clashes with the mainstream. Crows Are White

Director: Ahsen Nadeem | USA

After decades of living a secret life, a filmmaker travels to a strict Japanese monastery in search of guidance but the only monk who will help him is a Slayer fan. Going Circular

Directors: Richard Dale, Nigel Walk | Netherlands

Meet four ground-breaking thinkers who have hope for the future. Our planet holds the secret. The circular economy. Ithaka

Director: Ben Lawrence | Australia

Julian Assange’s father fights for his son's freedom. The human story behind the headlines. Myanmar Diaries

Director: The Myanmar Film Collective | Netherlands

The dark secrets of Myanmar as told by anonymous young filmmakers trying to find hope in a seemingly hopeless situation. Pushing Boundaries

Director: Lesia Kordonets | Switzerland

When the Russian annexation of Crimea cuts Ukrainian Paralympians off from their training base, the athletes - already pushing their physical and mental boundaries - face a new challenge. Tantura

Director: Alon Schwarz | Israel

When the State of Israel was established in 1948, war broke out and hundreds of Palestinian villages were depopulated in its aftermath. Israelis know this as the War of Independence while Palestinians call it “Al Nakba” (the Catastrophe). This is a story about one such village: Tantura. The Happy Worker

Director: John Webster | Finland

The film takes us behind the shiny corporate facades to reveal the systemic problems that plague the workplace: from a culture of silence, fake change and incompetent managers, to how we educate our children. The Strait Guys

Director: Rick Minnich | Germany/Canada/Finland

Can three men with a dream convince Russia and America to join forces to connect the world? They dare to try the impossible - to link the United States and Russia with a 100-kilometre railroad tunnel beneath the Bering Strait.