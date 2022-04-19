Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ASIA: Art Stories In Aotearoa 18 Kiwi-Asian Artists Profile In New Documentary Series

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

From interdisciplinary artist Yuki Kihara (Venice Biennale 2022) to Graffiti Artist BERST (aka Dr Bobby Hung), K-Pop Choreographer Rina Chae to Silo Theatre's newly appointed Programme Manager Ahi Karunaharan, Aotearoa is bursting with stories of pan-Asian artists at the top of their game.

Presented by Kadambari Raghukumar (RNZ's Voices podcast), ASIA: Art Stories in Aotearoa profiles 18 diverse Asian-origin NZ artists across Fine Arts, Music, Dance, Theatre, Multimedia and Design and explores how life in Aotearoa New Zealand informs their work and sense of cultural identity.

By weaving together personal stories and artistic practices with different pan-Asian cultural views, the series showcases how our nation’s cultural landscape is shifting and how the arts can help us have broader, more inclusive conversations that builds bridges of understanding instead of walls of (in)difference.

Producer Arani Cuthbert says Aotearoa's creative sector is so much more diverse than people realise.
 

“It is a privilege to help share the stories of these brilliant artists and spotlight their achievements. In these challenging times the arts are more important than ever and as New Zealand opens up to the world again, let’s celebrate our evolving cultural identity.”


Presenter Kadambari Raghukumar says that Asian artists contribute a huge amount to New Zealand's creative industry.
 

“I'm such a big fan of these artists and what they have to say through their art - they're all standouts in their areas. As an Asian woman myself, I love that this series is an important window into discovering more of these artists' work.”

Produced by Diva Productions for RNZ, all six episodes of ASIA: Art Stories in Aotearoa will be released on Tuesday 26 April  rnz.co.nz/asia

, with all 18 profiles made available to watch as stand-alone stories. Made with the support of NZ On Air.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 