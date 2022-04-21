TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA NZ Music Month Kicks Off To Help Aotearoa Musicians ‘Level Up’
The New Zealand Music Commission are encouraging Aotearoa to ‘Level Up’ this TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA 2022 (NZ Music Month). This year’s ‘Level Up’ theme is about bringing into focus tomorrow’s stars, showcasing up-and-coming talent and success stories, and celebrating what emerging success means for the New Zealand artists.
Rodney Fisher, NZ Music Commission, hopes 2022’s ‘Level Up’ theme will encourage all members of New Zealand’s music industry to be proactive and support the new generation of incredible artists and music professionals: “We’d love for this year’s TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA to not only shine a light on Aotearoa’s incredible emerging artists, but to also support them to the next level of their music career.”
An exciting range of upskilling events are confirmed to take place around the country to help build skills for careers in music, with RDU 98.5 in Christchurch launching Synthonics Electronic Music Production workshops, Making Waves music production sessions happening in Wellington and Auckland, and the Aotearoa Music Producers Series taking place in Hawkes Bay, Gisborne, Invercargill and Dunedin.
On Monday 2nd May, THE STUDIO is taking place at Christchurch’s SOLE Music Academy, with Tiki Taane, rising indie star Mousey and production dream team Josh Logan and Adam Hogan (LOHO) delving into the process of taking a song from demo to final produced track.
Ending a month of upskilling opportunities, this year’s NZ Music Month Summit will return on Saturday 28th May at the Tuning Fork in Auckland in partnership with the Music Manager’s Forum Aotearoa. There will be discussions with NZ artists and music industry professionals around the TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA 2022 ‘Level Up’ theme of supporting emerging musical talent.
For younger Kiwis, the Musicians Mentoring in Schools programme will connect New Zealand’s top music artists with emerging young talent in schools around the country. This year-round project gets super-charged for May, with 38 school visits booked to date and more to be added with the national move to orange. Mentors including Laughton Kora, Bella Kalolo, Mazbou Q and Annie Crummer are visiting schools from Invercargill to Taipa in the Far North over the course of the month.
A huge range of celebrations, new releases, artist tours, initiatives and special events will be rolling out nationwide during the month of May. Here’s a snapshot of what’s coming up, with more information to follow in our weekly e-newsletters:
- The hugely
popular NZ Music T-Shirt Day returns on
Friday 27th May, with Kiwis encouraged to wear their
favourite music t-shirt and donate to the MusicHelps appeal.
The charity is providing vital support to workers in the
Aotearoa music industry whose livelihoods have been
compromised due to the challenges of Covid-19. Get involved
and register a team at: https://www.nzmusictshirtday.org.nz/donate
- TE
MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA 2022 will see a phenomenal
line-up of local acts performing right across Aotearoa.
The Veils, Bic Runga,
Nadia Reid and Arahi will
perform a free show at Lilypad on Sunday
8th May, debuting new venue Lilyworld at Mt Smart Stadium.
One week later, Lilyworld will play host to new festival
Everyday People, featuring
Melodownz, Summer Thieves,
Muroki, Sin, Peach
Milk, AW B, Soaked Oats
and many more. Other confirmed shows this May
include Niko Walters, Emma Dilemma with
band and Con Carne, Sam
Bartells, Albi & The Wolves, Salmonella
Dub, Adam Hattaway & Tess Liautaud, Jackie Bristow,
Tablefox, Anthonie Tonnon, Daniel Armstrong & The
Monsoons, Savage with DJ SirVere, Kings, Vayne, Tipene &
Katayanagi Twins, Trip Change, Pretty Stooked, French for
Rabbits, Turkey the Bird, Kendall Elise, Wallace, Julia
Deans, The Warratahs & Ebony Lamb, Jon Toogood
and more to be
announced!
- Phantom
Billstickers are celebrating their 40th birthday
– by giving a gift to local artists. For any local artists
undertaking a poster campaign during TE MARAMA PUORO
O AOTEAROA, Phantom will give them their first 40
posters for free.
- NZ On
Screen and AudioCulture join
forces to launch the landmark popular music documentary
series Give It A Whirl, which
showcases the first five decades of rock & roll history
in Aotearoa. The six-part series, plus 12 full-length
interviews recorded for the series, will launch on Wednesday
27th April.
- The Children’s Music
Awards 2022 have been confirmed for Sunday 15th May
to celebrate the writers and performers who make music for
the tamariki of Aotearoa.
- The NZ
Music Month MusicHelps Quiz is confirmed for
Wednesday 25th May at the Tuning Fork in Auckland. This will
be followed by a TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA 2022
Showcase on Thursday 26th May in Auckland, with a
focus on celebrating emerging Māori
musicians.
- Dunedin will be hosting
Monocle - Musical Furniture, an interactive
foray into synthesised music. Throughout TE MARAMA
PUORO O AOTEAROA, this project will transform a
handful of vacant spaces within the George Street precinct
into immersive, interactive sound
installations.
- TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA 2022 have partnered with the New Zealand Herald for a special Time Out print edition, featuring 100% local music. This issue will appear on shelves on Monday 2nd May.
- Auckland Live will once again
be celebrating TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA
with a host of events and activations set to be announced on
Wednesday 27th April at aucklandlive.co.nz
- New
Zealand’s longest-running music photography
exhibition FromThePit returns to various
venues from Monday 2nd May to celebrate creative works from
some of Aotearoa’s best music photographers. 2022 sees 50
photographers from around the country sharing epic memories
of local talent.
- In exciting news just announced, the Taite Music Prize is moving to May! An in-person ceremony will be held to celebrate extraordinary records and name the winner of the coveted Taite Music Prize for 2022 on Sunday 29th May. A fitting way to close a month of saluting excellent music from all across Aotearoa.
TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA is run by the NZ Music Commission, with support from APRA AMCOS, Independent Music NZ, the Music Managers Forum, NZ On Air, Recorded Music NZ, SOUNZ and Te Māngai Pāho. The purpose of TE MARAMA PUORO O AOTEAROA is to celebrate music from New Zealand, and the people who make it.