NZ Sport Fishing Council Youth Nationals Fishing Competition Update

The NZ Sport Fishing Council’s first ever youth fishing Nationals being held during the 2022 April school holidays is now on the final stretch. 191 keen young anglers have been battling it out for bragging rights and some fantastic prizes supplied by our great sponsors Daiwa and FUJIFILM.

At the midway point competition has been strong in the open section with many great catches photographed and fish released.

Currently the overall champion angler section is a family battle between the Speed’s of Mt Maunganui and the Steele’s of New Plymouth. Emily Steele is slightly ahead of Hayden Speed in the High School division whilst Tyler Speed is narrowly ahead of Ryan Steele in the Primary division.

Both families need to be careful as there is a school of fellow competitors closing in on their positions. With more settled weather in the 2nd week this competition is going to go to the wire!

On top of the fierce competition there have been some really awesome parent - child bonding moments. One father was heard to say, “This is the best week I have ever spent with my son.”

There is still time enter the tournament with entries closing on 30th April. Many of the competitions are a straight shoot outs for longest and heaviest fish so there is no penalty for late entries.

For non-members to register, either visit your local NZSFC affiliated fishing club or email secretary@nzsportfishing.org.nz and we will facilitate registration.

The New Zealand Sport Fishing Council is a network of 55 member Clubs with 38,500 club members. It is a nationwide organisation dedicated to the promotion of fishing and responsible management of the marine environment.

