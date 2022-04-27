Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Sport Fishing Council Youth Nationals Fishing Competition Update

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Sport Fishing Council

The NZ Sport Fishing Council’s first ever youth fishing Nationals being held during the 2022 April school holidays is now on the final stretch. 191 keen young anglers have been battling it out for bragging rights and some fantastic prizes supplied by our great sponsors Daiwa and FUJIFILM.

At the midway point competition has been strong in the open section with many great catches photographed and fish released.

Currently the overall champion angler section is a family battle between the Speed’s of Mt Maunganui and the Steele’s of New Plymouth. Emily Steele is slightly ahead of Hayden Speed in the High School division whilst Tyler Speed is narrowly ahead of Ryan Steele in the Primary division.

Both families need to be careful as there is a school of fellow competitors closing in on their positions. With more settled weather in the 2nd week this competition is going to go to the wire!

On top of the fierce competition there have been some really awesome parent - child bonding moments. One father was heard to say, “This is the best week I have ever spent with my son.”

There is still time enter the tournament with entries closing on 30th April. Many of the competitions are a straight shoot outs for longest and heaviest fish so there is no penalty for late entries.

For non-members to register, either visit your local NZSFC affiliated fishing club or email secretary@nzsportfishing.org.nz and we will facilitate registration.

The New Zealand Sport Fishing Council is a network of 55 member Clubs with 38,500 club members. It is a nationwide organisation dedicated to the promotion of fishing and responsible management of the marine environment.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Sport Fishing Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 