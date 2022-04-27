New Zealand's Photographers Triumph In International Food Photography Awards

Photographers from New Zealand have triumphed amongst the thousands of entries submitted from across the globe for Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022, the world’s leading celebration of the art of food photography and film.

This year the competition introduced an exciting new award, Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (New Zealand), to celebrate the most outstanding images in the competition by New Zealand-based photographers. Christall Lowe won First place for her photograph capturing a boning competition in action in New Zealand.

Jacqueline Tsang won both Second and Third place with her images ‘Mango Lassi’ and ‘Scampi as Soup’. Fiona Hugues was Highly Commended for ‘Kiwi Summer’, which beautifully depicts alfresco-dining New Zealand style. Charlotte Anderson was Highly Commended for two images: ‘Figs’ and ‘Milking’, which captures the girls at Craggy Range sheep dairy in Hawkes Bay.

‘Boning competition’ by Christall Lowe has won Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (New Zealand), an exciting new award introduced this year to celebrate the most outstanding images in the competition by photographers based in New Zealand.

The overall prize of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022 was won by an intimate image full of warmth and humanity, Kebabiyana, taken by Indian photographer Debdatta Chakraborty. All the winners were announced by globally acclaimed chef and co-presenter of UK Masterchef: The Professionals, Monica Galetti, in an exciting Awards ceremony that was live streamed on the competition’s YouTube channel on Tuesday 26 April 2022. It was watched by an audience across the globe, including celebrities from the food and photography world.

"As Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year enters its second decade, never has the importance of photography and food been so great," says Phil Turnbull, CEO of APAL, owner of Pink Lady®, and headline sponsor of the Awards since 2011. "Huge global events - war, famine, the end of lockdowns, the revival of the hospitality industry, the chance to celebrate with friends and family again - all these are recorded in the Awards, which show so vividly how food touches every aspect of our lives. The competition continues to be a truly global celebration of the art of food photography.”

‘Kebabiyana’ by Debdatta Chakraborty, India won the Overall Prize of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022.

This year’s global judging panel, tasked with assessing the thousands of entries submitted from over 60 countries across the world, was chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, and included Fiona Shields, Head of Photography, Guardian News & Media, Krishna Madhavan Pillai, Chief Editor, Better Photography, Christina Force, Photo Consultant, Speaker & Folio Editor, NA Risong, Art director and curator of Inter Art Center Gallery, Beijing, Nik Sharma, Cookbook author, Photographer, Columnist, Tasneem Alsultan, Investigative and National Geographic Photographer and Rein Skullerud, Head of Photo Unit, World Food Programme.

The exhibition of the 2022 Finalists will be premiering at The Royal Photographic Society, one of the world’s oldest photographic societies, in Bristol, United Kingdom. The exhibition will run from 20 November - 12 December 2022. Entry is free.

To view the online gallery of all the 2022 finalists, please visit www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com

