Acclaimed UK Play Originally Starring Carey Mulligan To Have Wellington Premiere

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Red Scare Theatre Company

Red Scare Theatre Company proudly presents its first production of 2022, Girls & Boys.
 

One woman unravels onstage in Girls & Boys, a captivating tale of a family tragedy. A chance encounter at an airport leads to a whirlwind romance, then cools into an ordinary partnership – two kids, a house, settling down. But when this relationship takes a devastating turn, we are left to wonder – how well do we really know our partners? How can we explain an inexplicable act of violence?

First staged at the Royal Court starring Carey Mulligan, Dennis Kelly’s acclaimed play Girls & Boys has never been performed in Aotearoa. This June, Wellington audiences will be treated to the New Zealand premiere, starring actor and physical theatre practitioner Sabrina Martin.

Girls & Boys is on from the 31 May - 5 June 2022 (No Show 2 June) at Sustainability Trust, 2 Forrester's Lane, Te Aro, Wellington from 7:30pm - 9pm. (90 minutes, no interval). Tickets are available at Eventfinda.

