Kiwi Documentary 'Milked' Wins Humanitarian Award & Awards NZ Dairy Industry #1 Polluter Trophy

5 May 2022 - MILKED has won the prestigious Grand Prize Humanitarian Award from the IndieFEST Film Awards.

“A powerful wake-up call that the world is getting milked" -James Cameron.



The goal of the Humanitarian Award is to honor filmmakers who are bringing awareness to issues of Ecological, Political, Social Justice, Health and Wellness, Animals, Wildlife, and Conservation importance combined with excellence in filmmaking craft. The winners are hand picked by the judges and staff from hundreds of entries throughout the year. In winning a Humanitarian award from IndieFEST, MILKED joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this important award.

Feedback from the judges included the following: "Well balanced and based on solid science, MILKED exposes the brutal animal cruelty, the sustainability crisis as well as the dangerous denial of impending agricultural disruption, but it also offers innovative solutions for countries around the globe to change their fate. Exceptional research, insightful scripting and tight editing."

The powerful feature documentary exposes the whitewash of New Zealand’s multi-billion-dollar dairy industry, and had its international premiere at Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival 2021. The film has since gone on to receive several international awards.

“It's an honour to receive this award, it reinforces the fact that it's an important film that needs to be seen, and helps make up for the fact that no local broadcaster has been brave enough to screen it yet,” says MILKED Director and Producer Amy Taylor. "We also decided to award the #1 Polluter trophy to the dairy industry to help bring some much-needed attention to the urgent issues that need addressing. We're aiming to create positive change, and we want the dairy industry to be honest, the government to help dairy farmers transition, and for consumers to know the truth about what they’re buying – that it’s unhealthy for them, destructive to the environment, and cruel to animals."

MILKED reveals that one cow has the equivalent effluent footprint of 14 humans, and that in NZ the dairy industry is the biggest water polluter, and a major stressor for biodiversity and soil health. In addition, a report featured in the film shows that Fonterra has been massively underreporting their emissions, and they create more emissions than the whole of Sweden.

Rick Prickett, who chairs The IndieFEST Film Awards, adds this about the Humanitarian Award win: “It takes great talent to tackle the world’s most pressing issues with film and do a great job. It takes an even greater heart. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for Humanitarian filmmaking worldwide. The goal of IndieFEST is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve for the incredible job that they do.”

ABOUT MILKED

Presented by Ahimsa Films, MILKED features Chris Huriwai and is directed and produced by Amy Taylor in conjunction with A.U.M Films. The film is executive produced by Keegan Kuhn (Cowspiracy, What The Health), Suzy Amis Cameron (The Game Changers) and Peter Eastwood (Diet Fiction, Takeout).

