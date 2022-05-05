Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra To Present FREE Orchestral Livestream Performance For ALL New Zealand Secondary Schools

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s (APO) Connecting: Discovery concert on Friday 12 May will be live-streamed across Aotearoa to inspire students from Bluff to Kaitaia.

“As far as we’re aware this is the first time a professional orchestra in New Zealand has live-streamed a full orchestral performance, especially designed to support New Zealand students and their NCEA curriculum” says Miriam McCombe, Projects Executive for APO Connecting.

The Auckland Town Hall will be packed full of students from around Auckland, but we also have 33 schools from around the country who have already taken up our invitation to join the livestream.

The APO team are excited to be sharing this concert with students from Taumarere in Northland, Timaru, Tapawera, Tauranga, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Christchurch, Hamilton and Matamata for the first time.

And now that term two has started even more schools are signing up to join us” adds Miriam.

The performance and live-stream will be hosted by Kiwi rock music legend Nathan King (Zed, Popstars New Zealand) and conducted by Leonard Weiss, in his first engagement as New Zealand Assistant Conductor-in-Residence.

The concert programme explores the theme of journeys from around the world, including the famous travels of Tupaia around the Pacific.

Well-known classical repertoire and new works from New Zealand composers will be performed; and the APO have developed a free digital study guide and NCEA aligned resource kit to help maximise learning opportunities.

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the return to live music with students and teachers across Aotearoa and to do our bit to support learning in this way. There’s nothing quite as inspiring as experiencing a professional symphony orchestra in full flight!” says Miriam.

Access to this FREE APO Connecting live-stream is open to all schools throughout New Zealand.

For further information on the concert and to register, visit: apo.co.nz/discovery

APO is grateful to the Potter Masonic Trust and the Four Winds Foundation for supporting this initiative.

© Scoop Media

