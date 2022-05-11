Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

French For Rabbits Present New Video “Live At Vogelmorn Bowling Club”

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 6:53 pm
Press Release: French for Rabbits

Last October, knowing it would be unlikely for the band to tour their new album The Overflow internationally due to Covid-19, New Zealand dream-pop band French for Rabbits headed to their local bowling club. In the charming surroundings, they performed three songs from the Taite Music Award nominated record and captured it on film with director Martin Sagadin.

“We wanted to share three of our favourite songs from the album to play live for those who we can’t get to around the world. It was a real treat to be able to present these songs in an environment where we feel totally at home, and for us to share a little bit of what our live show might be like – with fantastic film work by Martin Sagadin and Samuel Austin, and mixing by Ben Lemi”.

Today, the video will be premiered on YouTube ahead of the last show of their New Zealand album release at The Tuning Fork, Auckland on Friday 13th May. Auckland tickets HERE.

The video features their songs “The Outsider”, “Nothing in my Hands” and “Money or the Bag”. It was filmed with the support of Independent Music NZ (for their online showcase Going Global).

Credits:

French for Rabbits are Brooke Singer (voice, guitar, piano), John Fitzgerald (electric guitar), Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa (drums, SPD), and Ben Lemi (bass, electric guitar, vocals). Filling for Penelope Esplin on this session, they were joined by Deanne Krieg (vocals, synth, bass) and Letitia McKenzie (vocals).

Directed by Martin Sagadin | Filmed by Martin Sagadin and Samuel Austin | Intern/Lighting Assistant - Samantha Harpur | Art department - Amy Van Lujk | Colour graded by David McLaren | Recorded, mixed and mastered by Ben Lemi

Filmed at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club - with thanks to the Vogelmorn Community Group for allowing us to use the space. Thank you to Massey University for support with lighting and film equipment.

FRENCH FOR RABBITS ONLINE

Website / Facebook / Instagram

Twitter / YouTube / Spotify / AppleMusic

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from French for Rabbits on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 