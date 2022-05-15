Announcing The Winners Of The 2022 NZ Children’s Music Awards

APRA AMCOS and Recorded Music NZ are all wiggly with excitement to announce the winners for the 2022 NZ Children’s Music Awards – celebrating music written and recorded for children.

APRA Best Children's Song winner:

- Kath Bee, Ryan Beehre, Luke Epapara for E Tū Tāngata – Stand Together performed by Mika Elley ft. Kurnel MC

Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa / Best Children’s Music Artist winner:

- Music with Michal for Summer Days

NZ On Air Best Children's Music Video winner:

- Chris Lam Sam for Song About Nothing video produced by Mukpuddy Animation



Also celebrated was Luke Nola, this year’s recipient of the Baysting Prize for Children’s Champion. Passionate ideas guy, former ad agency creative, backyard inventor and ultimate goober, Luke Nola has been an inspirational television producer and vociferous advocate for the possibilities of young imaginations in Aotearoa. He is the creator of The Goober Brothers, the internationally renowned, BAFTA and Emmy nominated TV format, Let’s Get Inventin’, Kea Kids News and Nano Girl and the Imaginauts amongst others.

The awards were held this afternoon (Sunday 15 May) at a special family friendly event at Tuning Fork, Spark Arena. Opened by Suzy Cato and hosted by a gaggle of gorgeous tamariki and rangatahi, the celebration was opened with a mihi whakatau by tamariki from Newton Central School, followed by more of our kiwi kids presenting finalists and winners, from the What Now Studios, and Kids Radio Stations, from around the country, via video. Guests were treated to live performances by Music with Michal, Loopy Tunes Preschool Music, Levity Beet and Kath Bee. Following the awards, tamariki experienced creative musical activities and an atrium full of imaginative play times. The afternoon concluded with a celebratory afternoon tea for whānau courtesy of Spark Arena.

Presented by Recorded Music NZ, APRA AMCOS NZ and NZ On Air, the awards have the support of Kiwi Kids Music, the national association of children’s songwriters, creators and producers. Formed by some of the most passionate creators of music for Kiwi Kids, the association supports NZ children’s music creators and seeks to advance the potential of all our children to live healthy fulfilling lives.

Thanks to all the performers and presenters, Spark Arena and NZ On Air who have created a special Spotifty playlist celebrating this year’s finalists available here.

Chris Lam Sam is one of Aotearoa’s most recognisable musical entertainers for young families. Since 2003 he has been a member of NZ children’s musical supergroup, The Funky Monkeys, who have performed more than 900 shows, produced seven albums and won the inaugural APRA NZ Best Children’s Music Video Award in 2008. Released on 26 September, Silly Funny Songs For Kids is his first independent album. Chris continues to tour and perform original music for young families in his independent show, Mr. Lam Sam’s Musical Mayhem Show.

Kath Bee has been writing songs for school-aged children for 20 years and has won several APRA awards including 'Children's Song of the Year' in 2020, with "I Love Life" co-written by Doug Stenhouse. E Tū Tāngata commissioned Kath to write a song to add to their kete of resources for primary/intermediate schools, tackling 'Tall Poppy Syndrome' in Aotearoa, to transform communities. To add a 'Kiwi/Pacifica' feel, Kath asked Luke Epapara, aka Kurnel MC, a NZ rapper living in the UK and Ryan Beehre aka Serpico, a producer/musician and one of the founding members of pioneering electronica band, Minuit, to help her create this song. The song is sung by Mika Elley and includes many wonderful children's voices, all from the Nelson region.

Michal Bush, with an exceptional four nominations this year, is a Christchurch singer-songwriter performing as ‘Music with Michal’. Known for her catchy, beautiful and often meaningful (sometimes silly) songwriting - Michal’s music is making waves both locally and internationally with her song ‘Brave’ winning Best Children’s Song in the 2021 NZ Childrens Music Awards and currently sitting as a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition. Michal has released two full length albums and a series of emotional wellbeing videos, while also publishing five children’s picture books. In 2020, Michal begun collaborating with production duo and multi instrumentalists Victoria and Andrew Knopp. The duo have their own indie pop project The Response and work with various NZ acts to help them shape and develop their sound.

