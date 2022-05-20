Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ International Film Festival Adds Isaac Theatre Royal & Announces Regional Dates

Friday, 20 May 2022, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Interntional Film Festival

NZIFF 2022 will now celebrate the city’s Opening Night Gala in Christchurch’s majestic Isaac Theatre Royal on Friday 5 August, following openings in Auckland at The Civic on Thursday 28 July and at The Embassy Theatre in Wellington on Thursday 4 August. The Isaac Theatre Royal will host weekend screenings across Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August, with Lumière Cinemas will screen festival films from 5-14 August.

“We are delighted to confirm that the film festival will be back at the stunning Isaac Theatre Royal this year. We know that local audiences greatly enjoy the experience of heading to the ITR during our Christchurch season and it’s fantastic to have the on-going support from not only our flagship venue, but also the wonderful Lumière Cinemas, for 2022. There’s so much for Cantabrians to look forward to when the film festival rolls into town this winter!” said NZIFF’s General Manager Sally Woodfield.

“We are also pleased to announce all our festival dates for the rest of our centres around Aotearoa and we can’t wait to bring our celebration of cinema to cities and towns around the country. Mark it in your calendars, New Zealand!”


Festival dates and venues:

  • Auckland: 28 July to 7 August at The Civic, ASB Waterfront Theatre, with weekend screenings at Hollywood Avondale
  • Wellington: 4-14 August at The Embassy Theatre and Roxy Cinemas
  • Christchurch: 5-7 August at The Isaac Theatre Royal, and 5 -14 August at Lumière Cinemas
  • Dunedin: 11-21 August at Rialto Cinemas Dunedin
  • New Plymouth: 11-28 August at Len Lye Centre Cinema
  • Masterton: 17-31 August at Regent3
  • Gore: 18-25 August at SBS St James
  • Hawke’s Bay: 18-28 August at Napier’s MTG Century Theatre
  • Hamilton: 18-28 August at Lido Cinema
  • Matakana: 18-28 August at Matakana Cinemas
  • Nelson: 18-28 August at Pastorius-Waller Theatre, Suter Art Gallery
  • Palmerston North: 18-28 August at Event Cinemas
  • Tauranga: 18-28 August at Rialto Cinemas
  • Timaru: 18-28 August at Moviemax

NZIFF 2022 screenings at the Isaac Theatre Royal are made possible with the support of NZIFF Christchurch sponsor Buddle Findlay.

 

ENDS

 

For more information about the festival, visit nziff.co.nz

Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is run by a charitable trust to enhance local appreciation of, and engagement with, global art and culture by providing access to a diverse range of high-quality film.

For further information, images or for interview requests please contact:

Safia van der Zwan,Head of Marketing & Communications, safia@nziff.co.nz, +64 21 313 966.

Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival 2021 received funding from Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission’s Screen Sector Capability Fund

