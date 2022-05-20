NZ International Film Festival Adds Isaac Theatre Royal & Announces Regional Dates
NZIFF 2022 will now celebrate the city’s Opening Night Gala in Christchurch’s majestic Isaac Theatre Royal on Friday 5 August, following openings in Auckland at The Civic on Thursday 28 July and at The Embassy Theatre in Wellington on Thursday 4 August. The Isaac Theatre Royal will host weekend screenings across Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August, with Lumière Cinemas will screen festival films from 5-14 August.
“We are delighted to confirm that the film festival will be back at the stunning Isaac Theatre Royal this year. We know that local audiences greatly enjoy the experience of heading to the ITR during our Christchurch season and it’s fantastic to have the on-going support from not only our flagship venue, but also the wonderful Lumière Cinemas, for 2022. There’s so much for Cantabrians to look forward to when the film festival rolls into town this winter!” said NZIFF’s General Manager Sally Woodfield.
“We are also pleased to announce all our festival dates for the rest of our centres around Aotearoa and we can’t wait to bring our celebration of cinema to cities and towns around the country. Mark it in your calendars, New Zealand!”
NZIFF 2022 screenings at the Isaac Theatre Royal are made possible with the support of NZIFF Christchurch sponsor Buddle Findlay.
Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is run by a charitable trust to enhance local appreciation of, and engagement with, global art and culture by providing access to a diverse range of high-quality film.
Safia van der Zwan,Head of Marketing & Communications, safia@nziff.co.nz, +64 21 313 966.