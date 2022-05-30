Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand String Quartet Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

Monday, 30 May 2022, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand String Quartet

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki.

NZSQ will kick off the tour on Sunday 12 June in Martinborough. This is the first of 12 stops traversing the depth and breadth of Aotearoa in a triumphant return to some well-loved concert venues, wineries, churches and galleries. 2022 marks 35 years since the New Zealand String Quartet was founded as Aotearoa’s first full-time, home-grown string quartet, enabling all New Zealanders to experience world class chamber music at home.

The Quartet’s violist, Gillian Ansell, says “Looking ahead to a new beginning always encompasses the past and our Matariki First Light programme reflects Aotearoa NZ’s forward-looking musical culture alongside its European musical roots.” Taking inspiration from Matariki, the First Light programme will take audiences on a musical journey celebrating those who have come before while looking forward to those yet to come.

First Light is made up of three remarkable and thoughtfully curated programmes; Reflection, Regeneration and Release. Familiar favourites by Schumann, Mozart and the father of the string quartet, Haydn, are given fresh perspectives when paired with introspective works by Natalie Hunt, Lyell Cresswell, Grażyna Bacewicz and more.

The Quartet have brought their signature boundary-pushing flair to this programme to ensure that absolutely everybody, from chamber music pros to wide-eyed newcomers, will find something to connect with.

 

NZSQ 2022 NATIONAL TOUR | FIRST LIGHT

 

Martinborough - 12 June

Auckland - 17/18 June

Dunedin - 29 June

Timaru - 30 June

Akaroa - 2 July

Christchurch - 2 July

Tauranga - 7 July

Napier - 8 July

Wellington - 13 & 24 July

Nelson - 16 July

Blenheim - 17 July

Hamilton - 22 July

 

Bookings and more information through Eventfinda's website or call 0800 BUY TIX

 

