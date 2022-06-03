Waikato Students Take On Chiefs Players At Annual Experience Day

HAMILTON, JUNE 2022 – Students from four Waikato schools were put through their paces by Chiefs’ rugby players at an annual Experience Day event hosted by FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand (FBNZ) in Hamilton.

Around 50 students from Rototuna High School, Matamata College, Waikato Diocesan School for Girls and Peachgrove Intermediate took part in two action-packed hours of training run by six of the team’s players at Chiefs HQ in Hamilton.

Players included:

Etene Nanai-Seturo – Outside Back

Simon Parker – Loose Forward

Rivez Reihana – First-Five Eighth

Laghlan McWhannell – Lock

Mitch Jacobson – Loose Forward

Solomone Tukuafu – Prop

The session got off to a gentle start with a warmup before students were split into three groups and taken through rounds of drills and skills. Jane Schilov, Director of Sport at Waikato Diocesan School for Girls, says four lucky students from the school were delighted to attend the training.



“They absolutely loved it,” Schilov said. “While rugby is not big at our school we have a few really keen students, so this gave them a special opportunity which they haven't stopped smiling about.”

With training wrapped up, students had the opportunity to mix and mingle with the players and grab photos and autographs before awards were handed out for standout performances. Willym Muru-Cooper from Peachgrove Intermediate took home a Chiefs’ jersey as the prize for the Most Valuable Player award.

Emma Langam, Sponsorship and Events Manager at Chiefs Rugby Club said the players get just as much, if not more, out of the sessions than the students. “It is so awesome to see our players engage with up-and-coming rugby players, like the students at this event.

“They loved seeing the excitement, the passion for rugby and the willingness to grow and have fun that these young players showed. A massive thanks to FUJIFILM Business Innovation for their support of both our Club and rugby in the Waikato”.

Kevin Ptak, Head of Marketing and Communications at FBNZ said the business looks forward to hosting the event each year.

“Our Fujifilm team looks forward to this event every year as a great way to bring together our sponsorship partners at the Chiefs with students from our community. We think this is a great way to give back with a special experience for the students – hopefully they had a lot of fun and learned a few things training with their favourite players.”

