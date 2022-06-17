SIXT Revs Up For Rally!

SIXT is the official New Mobility Partner of Repco Rally New Zealand for 2022. The 33rd edition of the WRC hits Kiwi roads in September with SIXT providing the horsepower for fans to get amongst the action.

Driven to deliver exciting automotive experiences and with a long history backing Kiwi motorsport, SIXT is the perfect partner to be powering this year’s Rally event.

The partnership will put Kiwi rally fans in the driver’s seat with SIXT serving up an exclusive offer to experience the latest and greatest in motoring. Kicking off June 14 when tickets for the event go on sale, Rally fans can get up to 15% off all SIXT rentals and will receive a Rally Supporters Pack with every booking.

Whether fans want to experience the best in electric performance with the Audi e-tron, Polestar 2, or Volkswagen’s iconic R range or they’re seeking an off-road expert like the Land Rover Defender, SIXT has drivers sorted.

For fans that want to fuel their need for speed a little longer, SIXT’s subscription option offers ultimate flexibility with all-inclusive monthly rolling packages. Every SIXT subscription booking made via the Repco Rally of New Zealand site from 14 June will get a motorsport helmet signed by Greg Murphy and Hayden Paddon.

Michael Goldstein, CEO of Repco Rally of NZ says the organisation couldn’t be happier to have SIXT in the fold for 2022.

“Our event is all about pushing the limits to discover the ultimate in performance and innovation and the team at SIXT wholeheartedly share this passion,” says Goldstein.

With a wide range of premium, EV and luxury vehicles available from one day to one year, SIXT is streets ahead of the rest in responding to the demands of a modern driver.

Dane Fisher, CEO of SIXT New Zealand believes Kiwis are wising up to the smart and flexible alternatives to vehicle purchasing and long-term leases. It’s a global trend that is relevant here more than ever before.

“The last two years have changed so much in our lives, and it’s become apparent that people don’t want to be tied down to something that might not suit them in six months or a year,” says Fisher.

“Drivers now want flexibility, and our offering provides just that. Whether people are on an electrification journey, their family dynamics are changing, or they just want new wheels for a getaway we have a solution for as little or as long as they like.”

From an environmental perspective it’s also a perfect fit – SIXT boasts the largest range of electric rental and subscription vehicles in New Zealand and all 2022 Rally1 cars will be the first ever plug in hybrid powered vehicles, from the same company that supplies hybrid components to formula E, Formula 1.

sixt.nz

© Scoop Media

