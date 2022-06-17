Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

$10,000 Opportunity For Writers

Friday, 17 June 2022, 11:57 am
Press Release: NS Society Of Authors

Applications open for NZSA Peter & Dianne Beatson Fellowship 2022

Calling for applications from writers of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and drama with a literary track record, who are currently working on a new project.

This annual Fellowship is awarded each year to a mid-career or senior writer to work on a project that shows a high level of literary merit and national significance and is donated by

Peter Beatson

. We thank Peter for his continuing and generous support of New Zealand writers.

In 2021 the fellowship was awarded to

Whiti Hereaka,

an award-winning novelist and playwright of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa, Tainui and Pākehā descent, who used the fellowship to complete the research and development for a new novel. Whiti said of her win:

'I’d like to acknowledge the generosity of the Beatson’s in setting up the fellowship and thank Peter for his ongoing support of writers. The stipend attached to the fellowship gives me my writing time back. I’m excited to get stuck into my next novel.'

Previous recipients have also included:

Emma Neale, Michael Harlow, Tina Makereti, Jillian Sullivan, Sue Wootton,

and

Frankie McMillan

and

Siobhan Harvey

.

Deadline for applications:

midnight Friday 20 August 2022

To apply for the fellowship you need to be a member of the NZ Society of Authors (PEN NZ Inc). Membership is open to all developing and established writers. NZSA provides: literary sector news and opportunities, a mentorship programme, manuscript assessment, manuscript services, contract advice, advocacy and representation for writers, information on the publishing industry, grants and other opportunities, along with affiliation to international PEN.

LIFESTYLE


 


