Ōhāriu Artists’ Collective To Exhibit Works Of Clay, Paint, And Wood At Parliament

From moulded lamp sculptures to pen and acrylic on canvas, the Ōhāriu Collective exhibition showcases an exciting range of art.

The exhibition from the Ōhāriu Collective, a group of 12 artists local to the Ōhāriu region in Wellington is being held at Parliament from 22 June to 25 July 2022.

The artists bring diversity in their various fields across painting, ceramics, drawing, photography, woodwork, and sculpture, creating an exciting mix of work which highlights colour, form, and styles – all being shown across Parliament’s two exhibition spaces.

The artists featured in this exhibition are Aimée McLeod, Beth Honore, Bruce Ingoe, Chris Dunn, Denise Durkin, Jill Sutton, Kenzy Cheeseman, Kylie Law, Lee Gutterson, Lizzie Pannell, Martyn Turner, and Stephen Williams.

Artist Jill Sutton paints landscapes of the Wellington region, a subject she “never tires of and returns to time and time again.”

Clay artist Aimée McLeod creates humanoid clay shapes. Concerned with their essence rather than anatomical correctness, she describes them as “visitors from another world”.

Sculptor Stephen Williams strives to disrupt the symmetry and predictability of his sculpted forms, while still maintaining and preserving the integrity of his sculptures.

Their works, along with those of the rest of the featured artists will be on display in the exhibition at Parliament’s art gallery Te Papakura and the Visitor Centre from 22June. It will be open to the public until 25 July.

Visiting the exhibition

The exhibition space is open to the public Tuesday – Saturday every week, from 10am to 4pm (final entry).

If you would like to visit the current exhibition, come to the Parliament precinct and head to the Visitor Centre in the Beehive foyer. From there you will be directed to the exhibition space on level 2 of the Beehive.

Or you can book here to take a tour of Parliament, and visit the gallery while you’re here!

