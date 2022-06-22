Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwis Name Four Players To Make Test Debuts

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 9:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Auckland, New Zealand, June 22, 2022 – Four players are set for their Test debuts when the Kiwis face Mate Ma’a Tonga in New Zealand’s first international in more than two and a half years at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday night.Of the eight new faces included in the wider squad this week, Parramatta duo Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore plus Cronulla Sutherland winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and Penrith prop Moses Leota will all play their first Test for the Kiwis.Brown is paired in the halves with outstanding Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes while Niukore is named in the centres with the experienced Peta Hiku and Leota is on a potent bench.In other selection features head coach Michael Maguire has selected the versatile Joseph Manu at fullback while in-form Parramatta second rower Isaiah Papali’i, who made his debut off the bench for the Kiwis in England 2018, is a starter in his second Test more than three and half years later.Included on the interchange is 31-yeard-old Manly Warringah half Kieran Foran who makes another international comeback after overcoming adversity.His return from a two-year absence in 2019 was cruelly ended by a dislocated shoulder just six minutes into the Kiwis’ first Test against Great Britain at Eden Park.“It’s an exciting time for everyone involved having international rugby league back on deck after so long,” said Maguire.“There’s a real buzz among the players for what is such a significant occasion for the Kiwi jersey and for the game as a whole.“We’ve been able to bring together a group of players who have been in tremendous form so far this season and they’re desperate to do well for their country.“It’s a special thrill giving debuts to Dylan, Marata, Ronaldo and Moses. They really deserve this opportunity.”Newly-appointed captain Jesse Bromwich is the team’s most experienced player as he eyes his 30th Test match while Foran will play his 23rd since his debut in 2009. NEW ZEALAND KIWIS v MATE M’A TONGAMount Smart Stadium, Auckland5.20pm, Saturday, June 25, 2022

1JOSEPH MANUSydney Roosters815
2RONALDO MULITALOCronulla Sutherland Sharks-
3MARATA NIUKOREParramatta Eels-
4PETA HIKUNorth Queensland Cowboys781
5JORDAN RAPANACanberra Raiders798
6DYLAN BROWNParramatta Eels-
7JAHROME HUGHESMelbourne Storm819
8JESSE BROMWICH (c)Melbourne Storm775
9BRANDON SMITHMelbourne Storm816
10JAMES FISHER-HARRISPenrith Panthers801
11ISAIAH PAPALI’IParramatta Eels817
12KENNY BROMWICHMelbourne Storm796
13JOSEPH TAPINECanberra Raiders800
14KIERAN FORANManly Warringah Sea Eagles757
15MOSES LEOTAPenrith Panthers-
16NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONAMelbourne Storm804
17BRITON NIKORACronulla Sutherland Sharks818
18JORDAN RIKIBrisbane Broncos-
19DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAKVodafone Warriors794
20TE MAIRE MARTINBrisbane Broncos802
21SCOTT SORENSENPenrith Panthers-
22ERIN CLARKGold Coast Titans-
23KEN MAUMALOWests Tigers810
24GRIFFIN NEAMENorth Queensland Cowboys-

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 