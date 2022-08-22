Kāpiti Half Marathon's Forges New Partnerships With Local Charities, Kaibosh Food Rescue And Waikanae Estuary Care Group

This November the Kāpiti Half Marathon is back for its second year of running and walking goodness. In 2022 you can make your steps go further by raising money for two incredible local charities that have a huge national impact.

On the 13th of November, Maclean Park, Paraparaumu Beach will be bursting with life as the annual Half Marathon kicks off, with 21, 10, 5 and 2k options. “We are super excited to be back without Covid restrictions. This incredible location allows us to create great experiences for people from across the country and really celebrate Kāpiti. It is a spectacular link of great running and incredible scenery that provides that little bit special for everyone, at all levels”, says Event Director, Bengy Barsanti.

“This year we are adding a number of new dimensions to the event and have teamed up with two awesome local charities, giving participants the ability to make their km’s go further by fundraising for Kaibosh Food Rescue and the Waikanae Estuary Care Group.”

The local Kāpiti Kaibosh team moves around 14,000 kg of food every month thanks to the support from local food donors and regular help from a team of Kaibosh volunteers. The rescued food is sorted for quality every day, then packed carefully and supplied to over 30 local community groups who are supporting those in need in Kāpiti and Horowhenua.

Kaibosh’s Operations Manager in Kāpiti, Ben Wakefield, says the team is proud to be a chosen charity partner for the 2022 Kāpiti Half Marathon. “When you take on the challenge of the Kāpiti Half Marathon this year you can also help us take on the challenge of reducing food waste and obtaining our goal of zero food poverty,”

“We are an organisation that is inspired every day by the generosity of our community and it’s great to find an organisation in Barefoot Sport that shares our kaupapa and we look forward to being part of it.”

The Kāpiti Half also partners with the kaitiaki of our local estuary, the Waikanae Estuary Care Group. They help voluntarily manage the Estuary through agreements with DOC and Kāpiti Coast District Council.

The estuary is a key connector of the local communities and one of the special sections of the event. “Working with the Care Group allows the event to go through this precious taonga while ensuring it is protected and respected” say’s Event Director Barsanti. “As part of the Kāpiti Half Marathon and 10km run you will journey through the spectacular Estuary and experience the full force of its beauty.”

The scientific reserve is of national significance, with birds that migrate from all over the world and needs to be safeguarded for future generations.

Robin Gunston, Chair of the Waikanae Estuary Care Group says, “Waikanae Estuary Care Group is pleased to partner with the Kāpiti Half Marathon for its second run this November through the Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve. This partnership allows us to showcase the Reserve's fauna and flora to the runners, walkers and their supporters but also gives them an avenue for supporting our work through their donations. This will help us invest in yet more visitor facilities and those activities supporting our scientific and educational mahi.”

November is a chance to supercharge your steps and move for charity at the Kāpiti Half. If you are looking for your next challenge then the Kāpiti half marathon is a great one to get behind.

