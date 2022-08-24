Will You Be The Onesie For Wellington Free Ambulance?

Wellington Free Ambulance is calling on the community to ‘be the ones’ and take part in their Onesie Appeal this September as the emergency ambulance service continues to face unprecedented demand.

The annual appeal kicks off with Onesie Day on Friday 2 September, running through to 9 September.

Onesie Day is focused on schools and businesses who wish to dress up in Onesies, have some fun and raise funds for Wellington Free. Onesie Appeal is completely virtual, and people are encouraged to sign up, create a fundraising page and ask their friends, family, and colleagues for donations. It’s like passing the virtual bucket around and asking people to drop in a few coins. Except because it’s online you don’t need to deal with counting money, banking cash or people asking if you take eftpos!

Don't worry if dressing up in a Onesie is not your thing, donating online or supporting someone you know is equally as One-derful!

It’s called Onesie Appeal because Wellington Free Ambulance are the ones (111) for Greater Wellington and Wairarapa, the only ambulance service in the region, and the only ambulance service in New Zealand that is free.

Support for the charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year is more important than ever as we continue to grapple with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Demand for the service has increased by up to 20 percent in the past few months. At the peak, emergency 111 calls have been around 2000 per day with frontline crews responding to more than 4,500 patients in just one month.

“For the past two years we have been unable to hold a street collection due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. With the way street collections have changed, and with less people in the CBD and less people with cash, this means our appeal is completely virtual again this year,” explains Claire Carruthers, General Manager of Fundraising and Communications at Wellington Free Ambulance.

This year Wellington Free Ambulance is also celebrating 95 years of service to the community and Carruthers is hoping this year’s Onesie Appeal will be the most successful yet.

The appeal is a key part of the ambulance service’s ambitious goal to raise $995,000 this year to keep up with the significant demand their teams are facing and keep their essential services free of charge. Each year Wellington Free Ambulance must raise $7million from the community and all funds raised from Onesie Appeal contribute to that need.

“We’re so thankful to our community for continuing to support us despite the tough times many are facing. The kindness of our community and their unwavering support during this demanding time means together we can keep saving lives free of charge,” Carruthers says.

People interested in taking part in Wellington Free Ambulance’s Onesie Appeal can sign up or donate at www.onesieday.co.nz. Donations can also be made by calling 0508 WFA FREE.

