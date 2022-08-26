Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Transtasman Shears Tests Bounce Back From Pandemic Hiatus

Friday, 26 August 2022, 10:54 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

A transtasman shearing competition which dates back 48 years will resume this October after two years of cancellations in the global pandemic.

A Shearing Sports New Zealand team of three machine shearers, two blades shearers and two woolhandlers will face tests against Australia on the first day of the October 21-22 Australian national championships in Bendigo, Vic.

It will be New Zealand’s first international shearing sports competition since New Zealand won the machine shearing and woolhandling tests at the Golden Shears in Masterton in 2020, just a fortnight before New Zealand went into lockdown in the Government’s first big attempt to block the spread of Covid-19.

With the usual sequence of team selection events broken, the SSNZ national committee decided on August 15 that 2021 PGG Vetmed national shearing circuit winner Leon Samuels would join 2022 winner and fellow Invercargill shearer Nathan Stratford in the team, with the third member being the best-placed other New Zealand competitor in the Open final at the New Zealand Merino Shears opening the 2022-2023 SSNZ season in Alexandra on September 30-October 1.

It will be Stratford’s 15th transtasman test, and Samuels’ first.

The blades team will comprise 2021 Christchurch Golden Blades winner and 2019 World champion Allan Oldfield, of Geraldine, and the Open blades winner at the Waimate Spring Shears on October 7-8, and the woolhandlers will come from the 2021 and 2022 Merino Shears Open finals.

The 2021 final was won by Joel Henare, of Gisborne, who has contested a woolhandling series-record 14 tests

Shearing Sports New Zealand chairman Sir David Fagan said the team would be confirmed at the Merino Shears.

Annual home-and-away machine shearing tests at Euroa.Vic. each October and the Golden Shears in Masterton started in Australia in 1974.

Industrial issues in Australia ended the contests 10 years later, but they resumed in 1997 with Australian legs rotating among venues of the Australian championships. Woolhandling was added in 1998, and blades shearing began regular transtasman tests in 2010, with New Zealand legs held at either Christchurch or Waimate.

At the time the pandemic started Australia held the ascendancy in the machine shearing with 36 wins in 67 tests but New Zealand was on top in the woolhandling with wins in 34 of the 44 tests, and New Zealand had won all 13 blades shearing tests.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 