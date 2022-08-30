Silver Noodle Soup Scoops Two Community Awards

Wellington’s Silver Noodle Soup Film and Theatre Company are celebrating picking up the Arts & Culture and Rising Star awards in this month’s Wellington Airport Community Awards.

Artistic Director Madeline McNamara says everyone involved is thrilled to have their creative hard work recognised by the awards. “The whole crew of actors, tutors, videographers, and producers have worked really hard to bring Silver Noodle’s unique brand of theatre making to stage and screen over the last few years. We’re really enjoying celebrating and being recognised for our contribution to the disability community and arts scene in Wellington.”

Silver Noodle is a theatre and film-making company where young disabled people are fully included in the leadership and direction of all aspects of theatrical and cinematic creativity, development, and production. Silver Noodle runs weekly drama classes, community and school-based film making workshops, and perform on stage and on line.

Silver Noodle Soup encourages young disabled Wellingtonians to be proud of who they are, set the agenda, record and share their stories and perspectives through drama and film, teaches skills for the arts and life, and supports disabled young people towards careers in the arts.

“We are helping redefine what it means for the creative arts to be led by and inclusive of disabled people, and reflect that to audiences. We provide new experiences for theatre and film audiences and make a contribution to a more expansive understanding of what and who 'counts' in the arts.” says Ms McNamara.

Silver Noodle Soup is performing their new work Spring Shoots as well as premiering their latest short film SNS4 on Saturday September, 7pm at 2/57 on Willis Street. Tickets are available on EventFinda. Spring Shoots is part of the first Disabled Artists’ Festival of Theatre (DAFT 2022) being held in Wellington 18-25 September. For info about DAFT 2022 events go to the website HOME | Daft (daftnz.com) & Facebook DAFT: Disabled Artist's Festival of Theatre - Home | Facebook

