Trident Homes Tactix Venture To New Venue In 2023 ANZ Premiership

The Trident Homes Tactix will have eight home matches in next year’s ANZ Premiership including three at a new venue.

The 2023 ANZ Premiership schedule has been released and features a return of Saturday night netball as well as double-header weekends in what is again a condensed draw due to next year’s World Cup in South Africa.

A new-look Tactix side, which sees Silver Ferns defender Jane Watson back in action and features new recruits Laura Malcolm (England) and Aliyah Dunn, will play eight games at home including three matches at the new MainPower Stadium in Rangiora – a first for the Premiership.

Their remaining five home games will be played at Christchurch Arena and Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said they were looking forward to being back and playing in front of their home crowd.

“We love being able to play at home in front of our supportive and vocal fans – it certainly lifts our team,” she said. “It’s great to have eight games in front of our supporters and to be able to take elite netball out to our regions in North Canterbury is an exciting step and I know our fans will enjoy being able to get up close to the action on court.”

The Tactix open their 2023 campaign against the Stars at Pulman Arena in Auckland on 6 March and play their first home game on 12 March when they host the Mystics at Christchurch Arena.

They will play a double-header weekend in Round 4 when they host the Pulse and Magic at MainPower Stadium.

North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust Chief Executive, Michael Sharpe, said they were thrilled to see ANZ Premiership netball come to MainPower Stadium in Rangiora.

“We are very excited to be hosting our first ANZ Premiership games at MainPower Stadium,” he said. “From our perspective, the benefits are two-fold – showcasing both a high-level of national talent to our North Canterbury community, as well as the unique features of the region’s newest sports stadium to spectators, players, and team management.”

The condensed ANZ Premiership will be played over 12 weeks with the Finals Series to be played at the end of May and start of June.

Trident Homes Tactix memberships go on sale in October while tickets for the 2023 ANZ Premiership are available from November.

© Scoop Media

