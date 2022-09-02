Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gen Up On Your Musical Genres Workshop

Friday, 2 September 2022, 6:42 pm
Press Release: The Sensonauts

Feat. DJ/Producer Paige Julia

When: 2-4pm, Sat 17 September 2022

Where: two/fiftyseven, level 2, 57 Willis St, Te Aro, Wellington 6011

Wish you knew how to identify the music you love dancing to? This workshop will breakdown electronic dance music for you. It will help you know what kind of music you get amped on...and how to find more of it! This workshop features award-winning DJ/Producer Paige Julia, who'll be taking you through the basics of bass and beats.

You'll find out how to tell the difference between the most popular genres such as house, techno, drum and bass, and a whole lot more. You'll get to listen to examples of different genres and test your newfound genre-spotting skills. Intriguing music history and facts will be thrown in the mix. You'll be given resources to delve more deeply into the world of bass music and get excited about what you find.

'Bass-ics' is a series of workshops by The Sensonauts to help people learn about electronic music in a fun, supportive environment. This will be a welcoming, relaxed and interactive session where no question is silly. If you feel you know nothing about electronic dance music whatsoever, or if you've got some knowledge but would like more, this workshop is for you.

Paige Julia creates and performs electronic music throughout New Zealand's vibrant festival and events scene. She won Electronic Artist of the Year in 2021. Her music is bass focused and influenced by break beat, UK dubstep and US West coast beats. She has developed and enacted educational programs for new DJ's and music producers, including small class introductory lessons and one-to-one tutoring for full spectrum education on these topics.

Get ready to gen up on your genres and identify all that music you love!

Book tickets at www.thesensonauts.com

Tickets $17 - 23 per person

Find The Sensonauts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesensonauts

