Spring Cricket To Return

The annual Cricket Express Lake Taupo Spring Invitational is set to make a triumphant return this September as eight sides from around the North Island will descend upon Owen Delany Park, for a weekend of action-packed T20 cricket.

Following the uncertainty of the last couple of years, Generation Homes Lake Taupō Cricket Club is proud to announce the tournament will be going ahead with its full complement of 8 teams, after a reduced 4 team affair last year. Cricket Express have yet again put their name behind the tournament as the principal sponsor, with other local businesses such as Constables Kitchen, Taupo Vehicle Traders, Alison Whittle (of Bayleys Real Estate), Eventrent and the Bottle O, also supporting this highly anticipated event.

Tournament spokesman, Blaine Inch said “after a tough couple of years for everyone, it was important the tournament continued to run and showcase our great game, as well as continue to strengthen relationships with local businesses who have supported our club and game so well over the years. It is also a great social occasion, meeting and entertaining clubs from around the North Island is always a great way to kick start the season.”

This year, clubs from the Hawkes Bay, Bay of Plenty, Hamilton, Counties Manukau and Auckland are all confirmed to attend, including last year’s champions Te Puke who have attended each Invitational tournament since it’s inception in 2019. The weekend will host 16 games of premier grade action, so it’s an ideal spectacle for all cricket lovers.

“Lake Taupo Cricket Club have always put a large emphasis on setting a pathway for the youth cricketers coming through the junior ranks. It’s the whole reason the club was formed in 2016 and the pathway is now starting to reap rewards for the club and its junior cricketers, with a number of past club juniors having made their premier grade debuts over the past couple of seasons.”

The action will get underway on Saturday, September 24th with the 8 teams split between 2 pools of 4. After a round robin of matches on Saturday and Sunday, the top seeds from each pool will compete the final from 1.45pm on Sunday, September 25th.

Tournament details

Date: 24th/25th September

Venue: Owen Delany Park

Admission: Free

