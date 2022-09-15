Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dance Finals Time For Nine Clubs Competing For $15,000 In Prize Grants

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 10:22 am
Press Release: Ryman Love To Dance

Nine fantastic community clubs are in the dance-off to win $15,000 in grants in Ryman Healthcare’s Love to Dance competition.

The lucky nine are into the finals from an astonishing 99 entries from all around the country.

Cheyne Chalmers, CEO of Ryman Healthcare New Zealand, said the competition judges had a difficult task.

“We had no idea how much interest there would be, and we’ve been overwhelmed. The standard of entries was fantastic – there’s a wealth of dance talent out there across every genre you can imagine.

“Now it is over to the public to decide – so we’d encourage everyone to get in behind their favourite dance club and get voting.’’

Ryman’s Love to Dance grants scheme was launched on the back of Ryman’s long association with the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

The aim was to support grass-roots community dance groups, with entries open for organisations across every genre.

Entries ranged from pre-schoolers to seniors and from Scottish dancing to kapa haka and modern ballet.

The top three community dance groups with the most votes set to share $15,000.

The finalists are: Bosman Ballet Flow, Christchurch; Dance Collective Mohua, Takaka; Inclusive Performance Academy, Christchurch; Mafia Dance Company, Hastings; Move It Danceworks, Wellington; New Zealand Competitive Aerobics Federation, Wellington; NZ Spring Arts Association, Hamilton; Shut Up & Dance, Porirua; and Tip Tap Toe Dance/Buzzy Bee Trust, Auckland.

The finalists were decided by a panel of judges, including Ballet Mistress Clytie Campbell of the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

To vote for a finalists go to: www.rymanhealthcare.co.nz/lovetodance

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ryman Love To Dance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 