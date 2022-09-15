Dance Finals Time For Nine Clubs Competing For $15,000 In Prize Grants

Nine fantastic community clubs are in the dance-off to win $15,000 in grants in Ryman Healthcare’s Love to Dance competition.

The lucky nine are into the finals from an astonishing 99 entries from all around the country.

Cheyne Chalmers, CEO of Ryman Healthcare New Zealand, said the competition judges had a difficult task.

“We had no idea how much interest there would be, and we’ve been overwhelmed. The standard of entries was fantastic – there’s a wealth of dance talent out there across every genre you can imagine.

“Now it is over to the public to decide – so we’d encourage everyone to get in behind their favourite dance club and get voting.’’

Ryman’s Love to Dance grants scheme was launched on the back of Ryman’s long association with the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

The aim was to support grass-roots community dance groups, with entries open for organisations across every genre.

Entries ranged from pre-schoolers to seniors and from Scottish dancing to kapa haka and modern ballet.

The top three community dance groups with the most votes set to share $15,000.

The finalists are: Bosman Ballet Flow, Christchurch; Dance Collective Mohua, Takaka; Inclusive Performance Academy, Christchurch; Mafia Dance Company, Hastings; Move It Danceworks, Wellington; New Zealand Competitive Aerobics Federation, Wellington; NZ Spring Arts Association, Hamilton; Shut Up & Dance, Porirua; and Tip Tap Toe Dance/Buzzy Bee Trust, Auckland.

The finalists were decided by a panel of judges, including Ballet Mistress Clytie Campbell of the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

To vote for a finalists go to: www.rymanhealthcare.co.nz/lovetodance

