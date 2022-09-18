Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Netball New Zealand Confirms New Dates For Taini Jamison Trophy

Sunday, 18 September 2022, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has confirmed the Taini Jamison Trophy between the Silver Ferns and Jamaica will go ahead with the visitors currently en route to Auckland.

The Sunshine Girls’ passport issues have been resolved after essential travel paperwork was returned to Jamaica, with a two-Test series to be played in Auckland at Eventfinda Stadium on Wednesday 21 and Pulman Arena on Thursday 22 September.

Half of the team, including coach Connie Francis and captain Shimona Nelson, will arrive in Auckland tomorrow (Monday) morning with the remainder due to touch down on Tuesday.

Due to the logistical challenges of the schedule changes, the series has been reduced to two matches, which includes Wednesday’s originally scheduled game in front of a sell-out crowd at Eventfinda Stadium, backing it up the following night with the second Test at Pulman Arena.

Jamaica’s trip was delayed after complications with their passports left NNZ with the unfortunate decision of cancelling the Hamilton leg of the Cadbury Netball Series and moving all games to Auckland.

Netball NZ chief commercial officer David Cooper said they were pleased to be able to move forward with certainty after a number of setbacks and were looking forward to seeing the teams meet on court.

“Seeing these two great teams on court playing for the Taini Jamison Trophy has been the goal all along and we’re excited that this prospect is a step closer,” he said.

“I’d like to thank the team behind the scenes who have been working around the clock to ensure this series has the best chance possible to go ahead. But I’d also like to recognise our netball fans who have been affected by the flow on effects of rescheduling matches.

“Now our focus can return to what we hope is an exciting Cadbury Netball Series between the Silver Ferns and Jamaica.”

President of Netball Jamaica Tricia Robinson said they were pleased to be on their way to New Zealand for the revised series.

“We are very much looking forward to finally arriving in New Zealand and getting on court for what we know will be a great series.”

Any fans who purchased tickets for either of the two cancelled matches in Hamilton will receive a full refund from Ticketek.

Details around tickets for Thursday’s second Test at Pulman Arena will be released on Monday.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport and simulcast free-to-air on Prime.

Taini Jamison Trophy - Cadbury Netball Series

Wednesday 21 September
7.30pm at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland

Thursday 22 September 
7.00pm at Pulman Arena in Auckland

