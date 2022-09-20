Marina 2 Marina, After Postponing Twice Due To Covid Restrictions, Will Return For The First Time In 2 Years

It’s third time lucky for the organisers of Marina 2 Marina, after postponing the event twice due to Covid restrictions, Picton’s annual running event will return for the first time in two years. The third time luck hasn’t been without it’s knock backs, organisers were recently forced to cancel the headline 24km race The Link when the storm event caused considerable damage to the Link Pathway and Queen Charlotte Drive. Refusing to be held back, organisers are excited to see the events return of the region’s most scenic running event in the heart of the Marlborough Sounds on Saturday 8th October.

Marina 2 Marina is an annual running event in Picton. Now in its 9th year the walking tracks on our doorstep provide a perfect way to show people the beauty of the Marlborough Sounds.

The course options take competitors through native bush and along waterfront trails while providing panoramic views. Competitors will finish at the event hub on Picton Foreshore where a festival atmosphere will welcome them home. With a variety of walking or running options to choose from, this event is suitable for all levels of fitness.

New in 2022 is the event hub location. The finish line will be located on Picton Foreshore having outgrown the space on the green at London Quay. A magnificent view will welcome runners and walkers’ home as they cross the finish line.

Also new this year is the Summit Real Estate Schools competition. Schools are invited to enter students in any of the race options and the school with the most entries will win a $200 sports equipment voucher.

Over the years Marina 2 Marina has raised a large amount of funds for the local community. Groups benefiting this year are Queen Charlotte College, Picton Dawn Chorus, Envirohub Marlborough, Picton Trails, Marlborough Girls College Rowing Club, and Simply the Breast Dragon Boat Team.

Spot prizes up for grabs include ferry tickets, scenic flights, meal and accommodation vouchers, kayak rental, dolphin watching tours and more. All donated by local businesses.

Marina 2 Marina is a Zero-Waste event. A team from Envirohub Marlborough will be onsite and busy washing mugs and plates all morning to keep the hungry runners and spectators fed without using disposable plastic. Envirohub Marlborough are excited to debut their new Zero-Waste event trailer sponsored by Port Marlborough, Marlborough District Council, The Packaging Forum and Pub Charities.

Tickets are selling fast and the 13km Snout Race is over 80% sold out.

With many competitors coming from Nelson, Wellington, and Christchurch, we look forward to welcoming them to the Heart of the Sounds.

Race Options

Tall Poppy Picton and Marlborough Sounds Snout Run/Walk 13km

Competitors must be 14 years or older. The Snout 13km course includes a few hard hill climbs but when you reach the top, the views are amazing. This would be suited for the fitness enthusiast and regular joggers. We offer both walking and running options.

Oxley’s Bar and Kitchen M2M 9km Run/Walk

Competitors must be 7 years or older. This course follows the Picton to Waikawa track and is an easy trail for novice runners and with the option to walk, makes it suitable for all members of the family.

Picton Lions Kids Dash 2km

Children aged 5 - 9 years can enter this event which is a short 2km around Picton Marina.

CANCELLED - Wilderness Guides Marlborough Sounds 24km Link Run - CANCELLED

Total elevation: 415m. Competitors must be 16 years or older.

The Link is not for the faint hearted! Starting at Anakiwa Bay (beginning of the Queen Charlotte Track) the track takes runners through 24km of native bush on the newly built Link Pathway. Passing through Aussie Bay, Momorangi Bay, Ngakuta Bay and Shakespeare Bay before travelling down into the town of Picton. Just over the length of a half marathon and with hills to challenge the fittest of competitors, this event is for the experienced runner.

The Link also provides competitors with the option of enjoying a boat cruise from the main event at London Quay, Picton to the start line at Anakiwa. Alternatively, they can make their own way to Anakiwa and meet their fellow runners at the start line.

The Link Pathway Trust have been busy repairing the damage to the track from the July storms and the track will open in time for event day.

© Scoop Media

