Repco Rally New Zealand Welcomes Traffic Safe NZ

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 5:50 am
Press Release: Rally New Zealand

Traffic Safe NZ backs Repco Rally New Zealand

After 10 years away, the FIA World Rally Championship returns to New Zealand, in and around Auckland from 29 September to 2 October.

The world’s best rally drivers have openly praised a return to New Zealand, with excitement to come back to the famed gravel roads rated as the best on the globe.

A key to the success of Repco Rally New Zealand will be the traffic management delivery that will enable the special stages to be run safely.

New Zealand company Traffic Safe NZ have today joined the group of sponsors behind Repco Rally New Zealand as the exclusive traffic management partner.

“We’re a kiwi company with a real passion for Motorsport and thrilled to be supporting this iconic kiwi event” said Karl Hitchcock Managing Director of Traffic Safe.

“Our business is all about smart traffic management planning and safety in design and it’s great to be helping the team at Repco Rally New Zealand to deliver the traffic solutions for the event next week.”

Repco Rally New Zealand CEO, Michael Goldstein said they were grateful for the support of Traffic Safe NZ.

“Traffic management is integral to our event both for competitors and spectators and we are pleased to have Traffic Safe NZ on board who have been very thorough in the planning of special stages,” he said.

“To help, we have Park and Ride options in place, and in particular at Komokoriki Hill Road north of Auckland on Saturday and Jack’s Ridge Haunui in Whitford on Sunday. We strongly recommend that fans utilise these services, and arrive in plenty of time.”

Traffic Safe NZ is New Zealand’s leading provider of professional, risk-based, traffic management services.

They are industry leaders with a focus on customer-centric, safety-led traffic management services. Their smart traffic management planning and design services form the cornerstone of their risk mitigation strategy.

Tickets for Jack’s Ridge Haunui on Sunday 2nd October are still available at www.rallynewzealand.com along with further information about the event.

