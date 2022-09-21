Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The 2023 Laneway Festival Line-up Is Here!

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 10:23 am
Press Release: Laneway Festival

Laneway Festival is BACK in January with a blockbuster line-up! An all-star cast will take the stage at Albert Park, featuring the world’s pre-eminent sibling indie-rock band, the internet’s favourite superstar story-teller, the fastest-rising electronic act in the world and many, many more. 

As previously announced, Laneway Festival hits Auckland, returning to its beloved home in the iconic Albert Park on Monday 30 January, with the best festival line-up in the country for the summer of 2023 – it’s the place to be on Auckland’s Anniversary Day.

"It’s an absolute dream to return with this line-up in 2023 after nearly three years,” says Julian Carswell, Executive Producer, Laneway Auckland. "Some of the world’s most exciting artists today will grace the Laneway stages next summer, with many making their debut visit to Aotearoa."

Register now for access to the Laneway pre-sale and your chance to win the ultimate Laneway x Afterpay VIP experience. Follow us on @lanewayfestnz for all the latest.

Pre-sale starts Tuesday 27 September, 11am NZ local time
General public on sale starts Thursday 29 September, 9am NZ local time

