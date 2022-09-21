Whānau Whānui Turn 21 – On Whakaata Māori

Three Māori born in 2000 and revisited every seven years reflect on their upbringings and what it’s like to be 21 and Māori in the 21st century.

WHĀNAU 2021, the fourth instalment of a longitudinal documentary series funded by NZ On Air, screens on Sunday 25 September at 7.30 PM on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

"This project was conceived in 1999 as a response to a prevailing mainstream media narrative that focused on the negative statistics for Māori, one which routinely laid blame at the feet of Māori parents,” says Kay Ellmers.

“However, it was clear that the babies of 2000 were being born into a very different social climate than their ancestors experienced a century earlier.

“I’m extremely grateful that I found such amazing whānau, and I’m especially thankful to the three 2000 ‘pēpi’ (babies) we feature in this instalment, says Kay.

“KaHana, Uenukukōpako and Pianika were not even born when their parents signed them up for the project and yet, at 21, they graciously agreed to invite us back into their lives to share their experiences.”

WHANAU 2021 was directed by Kathleen Mantell, with Kay’s daughter, Parehuia Mackay undertaking associate producer duties.

“Parehuia was four when I began the WHĀNAU series and has grown up with the production as a recurring part of our lives, and with the participants as part of our extended whānau. It’s really special to now be collaborating with her, and it’s the perfect succession plan to take the project into the future.”

TALENT BIOS

· Pianika Ormsby (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāpuhi, Ngati Kahungunu) turned 21 on 16th October 2021. She was the sixth baby in her whānau, and a ‘millenium surprise’ for her young parents.

· Uenukukōpako Angus (Ngāti Porou, Tuhourangi, Ngāti Whakaue) turned 21 on 10th October 2021. He was born at home in the tiny community of Kennedy Bay in the Coromandel, the fourth son of parents Mereana Maika and Joe Angus.

· KaHana Ngawati Glassie (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Porou), turned 21 on 20th July 2021. We reconnect with KaHana when he is living in West Auckland with his mother Renei and three much younger siblings. He’s working long hours as a commercial roofer.

Previous instalments of WHĀNAU are available on demand and on Māori+.

WHĀNAU 2000 welcomed four babies into four families who shared their dreams, fears and hopes for them. The early parts of their lives – from pregnancy to births to pre-school were captured.

WHĀNAU 2007 revisited those children and their families seven years on, providing a charming update of the busy lives of four very diverse whānau.

In WHĀNAU 2014 they shared their thoughts on their education options; their whānau and iwi connections; te reo Māori; their interests and hobbies; their hopes and expectations for the future and what it means to them to be Māori in the new millennium.

