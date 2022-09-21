Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fashion on the Wharf

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Fashion on the Wharf

TV star Shane Cortese will host this year’s Fashion on the Wharf in Devonport which returns to the ferry terminal for the third year running on Thursday, 20 October.

Shane starred in Shortland Street, Northing Trivial, Dancing with the Stars, and Outrageous Fortune and is also an auctioneer with Harcourts Cooper & Co, the key event partner this year.

Staged by the Devonport Business Association, the evening will also include entertainment by The Madeleines and a live auction of luxury items with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Cure.

The annual Fashion on the Wharf celebrates the collections of Devonport’s fashion retailers, from Sills & Co to the Devonport Hospice Shop, and this year will feature a special wedding showcase, supported by Devonport Flowers. Students from Cut Above Academy will be doing hair and make-up, including recent graduate and Devonport local Siobhan Taylor.

Tickets for the event are available at iTicket and all ticketholders will receive a complimentary glass of bubbles and canapés from Devonport on the Wharf on arrival, along with a luxury goodies bag with items donated by local businesses.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fashion on the Wharf on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 