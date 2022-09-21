Fashion on the Wharf

TV star Shane Cortese will host this year’s Fashion on the Wharf in Devonport which returns to the ferry terminal for the third year running on Thursday, 20 October.

Shane starred in Shortland Street, Northing Trivial, Dancing with the Stars, and Outrageous Fortune and is also an auctioneer with Harcourts Cooper & Co, the key event partner this year.

Staged by the Devonport Business Association, the evening will also include entertainment by The Madeleines and a live auction of luxury items with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Cure.

The annual Fashion on the Wharf celebrates the collections of Devonport’s fashion retailers, from Sills & Co to the Devonport Hospice Shop, and this year will feature a special wedding showcase, supported by Devonport Flowers. Students from Cut Above Academy will be doing hair and make-up, including recent graduate and Devonport local Siobhan Taylor.

Tickets for the event are available at iTicket and all ticketholders will receive a complimentary glass of bubbles and canapés from Devonport on the Wharf on arrival, along with a luxury goodies bag with items donated by local businesses.

