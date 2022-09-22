A Stunning WORLD PREMIERE Still To Come In Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s 2022 Season
This year Queensland Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75 years with a season of epic symphonies from the classical canon, world premieres by Australian composers and concerts that joyously celebrate modern music-makers, with spine-tingling solos and special moments for music lovers of all ages, across all of Queensland. Still to come is the WORLD PREMIERE of Queensland composer Paul Dean’s Double Bass Concerto commissioned for Queensland Symphony Orchestra and Section Principal Double Bass, Phoebe Russell!
Tickets:
Website: qso.com.au or phone: 07 3833 5044
SEASON 2022 CALENDAR
Beethoven and Dvořák (Morning Masterworks + Maestro)
FRI 14 OCT 11.30AM
SAT 15 OCT 1.30PM + 7.30PM
Venue Concert Hall, QPAC
Conductor and Soloist Guy Braunstein, violin
PROGRAM
INCLUDES
BEETHOVEN Concerto in D for Violin and Orchestra
DVOŘÁK Symphony No.8 in G
Guy Braunstein was the youngest violinist ever appointed to be concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic and his formidable talents will be on display as he both plays and conducts in this concert. He will perform as soloist and conductor in Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, one of the most beloved works for violin and orchestra. This will be followed by exuberance on an even larger scale as we perform Dvořák’s 8th Symphony, a high-spirited spectacle of orchestral excellence. Presented in association with QPAC.
Viennese Classics (Music on Sundays)
A tribute to the city of
music
SUN 23 OCT 11.30AM
Venue Concert Hall, QPAC
Conductor and Soloist Guy Braunstein
Host Guy Noble
PROGRAM
INCLUDES
BEETHOVEN Romance No.2
SUPPÉ Light Cavalry Overture
J. STRAUSS JR Emperor Waltzes
MAHLER Symphony No.1, mvt Blumine
SCHUBERT Symphony No.8 (Unfinished), mvt 1: Allegro moderato
Vienna was referred to for a long time as 'the city of music' because many of classical music’s greatest names made their fame (if not always their fortune) in this city. Beethoven rose to prominence here; Johann Strauss Jr created his great waltzes in this city; Mahler led their orchestra; and – though he wasn’t famous in his day – the beloved composer Franz Schubert crafted his masterpieces here that were to grow in fame long after his departure from this world. In this concert, you will feel the musical heritage of this great city in the melodies and rhythms brought to life by our musicians. For a special treat, you will have the opportunity to hear Guy Braunstein give a breathtaking solo as he performs Beethoven’s achingly beautiful Romance No.2 for violin and orchestra.
Musical Theatre
Gala (Special Event)
SAT 29 OCT 1.30PM + 7.30PM
Venue Concert Hall, QPAC
Conductor Guy Noble
Soloist Amy Lehpamer
Soloist Alexander Lewis
Soloist Emerging young artists from the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University
INCLUDES MUSIC
FROM
KANDER Chicago
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN The Sound of Music
LLOYD WEBBER Jesus Christ Superstar
SCHÖNBERG Les Misérables
LLOYD WEBBER The Phantom of the Opera
SCHWARTZ Wicked and
more...
In 2021 we hosted our first ever Musical Theatre Gala featuring four stellar singers, and the audience feedback consisted of two main sentiments: ‘Can you do this again next year?’ and ‘Can you make the concert longer?’ Well we have heard your requests, and our 2022 concert is guaranteed to be bigger than ever – more great musical stars singing more of the hit songs you love. Even if you know every beat of the cast recordings from back to front, your spine will tingle at the sound of great musical theatre voices with the big, spectacular sound of Queensland Symphony Orchestra. Last year’s concert was so amazing, we all agreed ‘you just had to be there’. We know you’re going to feel the same about this one. Presented in association with Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University.
Studio Sessions 5 (Studio
Sessions) Concertmaster Natsuko Yoshimoto
play-directs Mozart and Beethoven
FRI 4 NOV 7.30PM
Venue QSO Studio, South Bank
Director Natsuko Yoshimoto
PROGRAM
INCLUDES
MOZART Symphony No.29 in A, K.201
BEETHOVEN Symphony No.1 in C, Op.21
Mighty Rachmaninov (Maestro) WORLD PREMIERE
SAT 19 NOV
7.30PM
Venue Concert Hall, QPAC
Conductor Johannes Fritzsch
Soloist Phoebe Russell, double bass
PROGRAM
INCLUDES
HOWES Luminifera – Wild Light for Orchestra (QLD Premiere)
PAUL DEAN Double Bass Concerto (World Premiere) Commissioned for Queensland Symphony Orchestra and Phoebe Russell by the Frazer Family Foundation WORLD PREMIERE
RACHMANINOV Symphony No.2 in E minor
Anyone who has been to a Queensland Symphony Orchestra concert knows the enthusiasm and energy that radiates from our Section Principal Double Bass, Phoebe Russell. In this concert we’re inviting her to centre stage to perform the world premiere of a concerto for double bass and orchestra written especially for her by Queensland composer Paul Dean. Then to end our Maestro series on a high, we’re finishing with one of the grandest masterpieces of Russian music – Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony. This piece is big in every sense of the word, full of rich emotion and melody. Conducted by Principal Conductor Johannes Fritzsch, this will be an unforgettable end-of-year concert. We are Powered by Music and this concert will show you exactly what we mean.
Studio Sessions 6 (Studio
Sessions)
Revel in a glorious line-up of chamber music greats
SUN 27 NOV 3PM
Venue QSO Studio, South Bank
PROGRAM INCLUDES
MOZART Quartet No.19 in C, K.465 (Dissonance)
R. STRAUSS Variations on a Bavarian folk song for String Trio
R. SCHUMANN Piano Quartet in E flat, Op.47
Messiah (Special
Event)
SAT 26 NOV 7.30PM
Venue Concert Hall, QPAC
Conductor Benjamin Northey
Choir Voices of Birralee
PROGRAM
INCLUDES
HANDEL Messiah
We know it's been a while, but our annual tradition of performing of Handel's choral masterpiece is well and truly back. To conduct this spectacle will be Benjamin Northey, Limelight Magazine's 2018 Australian Artist of the Year. He brings his own unique vision to this work, joined by a stellar cast of soloists and the fresh and energetic sound of Voices of Birralee. Featuring the mighty 'Hallelujah' chorus and so many other memorable moments, this is one to look forward to.
Symphonic Santa
(Family)
SAT 10 DEC 9.30AM + 11.30AM
Venue QSO Studio, South Bank
Kick off your festive season with Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s family Christmas show! Join Sneezy the Reindeer and Izzy the Elf as they help Santa and Mrs Claus get ready for Christmas. There will be mischief, merriment, and lots of great music! Featuring familiar festive favourites and some new works too, children will be delighted as well-known tunes are brought to life by the Orchestra.
Held in our studio and hosted by our musicians, these concerts are relaxed, interactive, and fun – the ideal introduction to live orchestral music. There will be lots of opportunities to join in, sing along, move about and have fun.