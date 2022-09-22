A Stunning WORLD PREMIERE Still To Come In Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s 2022 Season

This year Queensland Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75 years with a season of epic symphonies from the classical canon, world premieres by Australian composers and concerts that joyously celebrate modern music-makers, with spine-tingling solos and special moments for music lovers of all ages, across all of Queensland. Still to come is the WORLD PREMIERE of Queensland composer Paul Dean’s Double Bass Concerto commissioned for Queensland Symphony Orchestra and Section Principal Double Bass, Phoebe Russell!

SEASON 2022 CALENDAR

Beethoven and Dvořák (Morning Masterworks + Maestro)

FRI 14 OCT 11.30AM

SAT 15 OCT 1.30PM + 7.30PM

Venue Concert Hall, QPAC

Conductor and Soloist Guy Braunstein, violin

PROGRAM INCLUDES

BEETHOVEN Concerto in D for Violin and Orchestra

DVOŘÁK Symphony No.8 in G

Guy Braunstein was the youngest violinist ever appointed to be concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic and his formidable talents will be on display as he both plays and conducts in this concert. He will perform as soloist and conductor in Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, one of the most beloved works for violin and orchestra. This will be followed by exuberance on an even larger scale as we perform Dvořák’s 8th Symphony, a high-spirited spectacle of orchestral excellence. Presented in association with QPAC.

Viennese Classics (Music on Sundays) A tribute to the city of music

SUN 23 OCT 11.30AM

Venue Concert Hall, QPAC

Conductor and Soloist Guy Braunstein

Host Guy Noble

PROGRAM INCLUDES

BEETHOVEN Romance No.2

SUPPÉ Light Cavalry Overture

J. STRAUSS JR Emperor Waltzes

MAHLER Symphony No.1, mvt Blumine

SCHUBERT Symphony No.8 (Unfinished), mvt 1: Allegro moderato

Vienna was referred to for a long time as 'the city of music' because many of classical music’s greatest names made their fame (if not always their fortune) in this city. Beethoven rose to prominence here; Johann Strauss Jr created his great waltzes in this city; Mahler led their orchestra; and – though he wasn’t famous in his day – the beloved composer Franz Schubert crafted his masterpieces here that were to grow in fame long after his departure from this world. In this concert, you will feel the musical heritage of this great city in the melodies and rhythms brought to life by our musicians. For a special treat, you will have the opportunity to hear Guy Braunstein give a breathtaking solo as he performs Beethoven’s achingly beautiful Romance No.2 for violin and orchestra.

Musical Theatre Gala (Special Event)

SAT 29 OCT 1.30PM + 7.30PM

Venue Concert Hall, QPAC

Conductor Guy Noble

Soloist Amy Lehpamer

Soloist Alexander Lewis

Soloist Emerging young artists from the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University

INCLUDES MUSIC FROM

KANDER Chicago

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN The Sound of Music

LLOYD WEBBER Jesus Christ Superstar

SCHÖNBERG Les Misérables

LLOYD WEBBER The Phantom of the Opera

SCHWARTZ Wicked and more...

In 2021 we hosted our first ever Musical Theatre Gala featuring four stellar singers, and the audience feedback consisted of two main sentiments: ‘Can you do this again next year?’ and ‘Can you make the concert longer?’ Well we have heard your requests, and our 2022 concert is guaranteed to be bigger than ever – more great musical stars singing more of the hit songs you love. Even if you know every beat of the cast recordings from back to front, your spine will tingle at the sound of great musical theatre voices with the big, spectacular sound of Queensland Symphony Orchestra. Last year’s concert was so amazing, we all agreed ‘you just had to be there’. We know you’re going to feel the same about this one. Presented in association with Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University.

Studio Sessions 5 (Studio Sessions) Concertmaster Natsuko Yoshimoto play-directs Mozart and Beethoven

FRI 4 NOV 7.30PM

Venue QSO Studio, South Bank

Director Natsuko Yoshimoto

PROGRAM INCLUDES

MOZART Symphony No.29 in A, K.201

BEETHOVEN Symphony No.1 in C, Op.21

Mighty Rachmaninov (Maestro) WORLD PREMIERE

SAT 19 NOV 7.30PM

Venue Concert Hall, QPAC

Conductor Johannes Fritzsch

Soloist Phoebe Russell, double bass

PROGRAM INCLUDES

HOWES Luminifera – Wild Light for Orchestra (QLD Premiere)

PAUL DEAN Double Bass Concerto (World Premiere) Commissioned for Queensland Symphony Orchestra and Phoebe Russell by the Frazer Family Foundation WORLD PREMIERE

RACHMANINOV Symphony No.2 in E minor

Anyone who has been to a Queensland Symphony Orchestra concert knows the enthusiasm and energy that radiates from our Section Principal Double Bass, Phoebe Russell. In this concert we’re inviting her to centre stage to perform the world premiere of a concerto for double bass and orchestra written especially for her by Queensland composer Paul Dean. Then to end our Maestro series on a high, we’re finishing with one of the grandest masterpieces of Russian music – Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony. This piece is big in every sense of the word, full of rich emotion and melody. Conducted by Principal Conductor Johannes Fritzsch, this will be an unforgettable end-of-year concert. We are Powered by Music and this concert will show you exactly what we mean.

Studio Sessions 6 (Studio Sessions)

Revel in a glorious line-up of chamber music greats

SUN 27 NOV 3PM

Venue QSO Studio, South Bank

PROGRAM INCLUDES

MOZART Quartet No.19 in C, K.465 (Dissonance)

R. STRAUSS Variations on a Bavarian folk song for String Trio

R. SCHUMANN Piano Quartet in E flat, Op.47

Messiah (Special Event)

SAT 26 NOV 7.30PM

Venue Concert Hall, QPAC

Conductor Benjamin Northey

Choir Voices of Birralee

PROGRAM INCLUDES

HANDEL Messiah

We know it's been a while, but our annual tradition of performing of Handel's choral masterpiece is well and truly back. To conduct this spectacle will be Benjamin Northey, Limelight Magazine's 2018 Australian Artist of the Year. He brings his own unique vision to this work, joined by a stellar cast of soloists and the fresh and energetic sound of Voices of Birralee. Featuring the mighty 'Hallelujah' chorus and so many other memorable moments, this is one to look forward to.

Symphonic Santa (Family)

SAT 10 DEC 9.30AM + 11.30AM

Venue QSO Studio, South Bank

Kick off your festive season with Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s family Christmas show! Join Sneezy the Reindeer and Izzy the Elf as they help Santa and Mrs Claus get ready for Christmas. There will be mischief, merriment, and lots of great music! Featuring familiar festive favourites and some new works too, children will be delighted as well-known tunes are brought to life by the Orchestra.

Held in our studio and hosted by our musicians, these concerts are relaxed, interactive, and fun – the ideal introduction to live orchestral music. There will be lots of opportunities to join in, sing along, move about and have fun.

